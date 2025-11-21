Fact check: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not question PM Modi about military losses in Pakistan-India May conflict

Multiple people on social media platform X shared a video on November 19, 2025, claiming to show Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the military losses incurred by New Delhi during the Pakistan-India conflict in May.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had flared in April 2025 when a deadly terror attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir was blamed on Islamabad, which denied the accusations. The two sides exchanged a series of tit-for-tat blows, culminating in a ceasefire declaration by United States President Donald Trump in May.

However, the iVerify team investigated this content and determined that it is false. To reach this conclusion, iVerify Pakistan conducted a keyword and reverse image search to identify the source.

How it started

On Nov 19, an X account, which appears to be anti-Indian based on its previous posts and is known for repeatedly sharing doctored videos, shared a clip of Aishwarya.

The caption read: “Breaking news: Indian media is now being forced to delete this clip! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan asks some very tough questions to PM Modi in Puttaparthi. Journalist Sanjiv Shukla has released this clip in a press group.”

The post gained over 174,400 views.

The transcript of the video is provided below:

“I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi why we lost six jets to Pakistan? Why did we lose four Rafales to Pakistan? Why did we lose two S-400 systems to Pakistan? Why did we lose 300 soldiers to Pakistan? Why did we lose significant parts of our boundary in Kashmir and Rajasthan to Pakistan? Prime minister, we know that the film fraternity does not get involved in politics, but this is something that the nation demands to know. You must tell us.”

The same video with similar claims was shared by multiple PML-N supporters and pro-military accounts on X, as can be seen here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

The fact-checking process

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim due to its virality and keen public interest in the fallout of the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

As some users had pointed out in the comments of the posts that the actress had not uttered the alleged remarks.

A reverse-image search conducted to trace the original footage and corroborate her speech yielded an X post dated Nov 19, 2025, by Indian news outlet ANI Hindi News with the following caption:

“Watch Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, ‘There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and He is omnipresent.’”

In the video, she was addressing the centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

Moreover, the same original video was also posted by another user, which was then reposted by Aishwarya on Nov 19, 2025, on her X account.

A keyword search conducted to trace her complete speech yielded a YouTube video of the address by Indian news agency NDTV on Nov 19, 2025.

The video was titled “Aishwarya Rai speaks on Sathya Sai Baba’s ‘Five Ds’ at Centenary Celebrations in Puttaparthi”.

In her speech, the actress can be seen praising PM Modi. At no point, however, did she comment on the May 2025 conflict with Pakistan.

Her speech was covered by multiple Indian media outlets, including Times of India, Zee News, The Central Post and India Herald. None of the reports mentioned anything to do with the May 2025 conflict with Pakistan.

Verdict

The claim that a viral video shows Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan questioning PM Modi about the military losses in the May conflict is false.

The clip is doctored and has been dubbed over through AI-generated audio.