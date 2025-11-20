Korean actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin to tie knot in December

Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin are set to tie the knot this December, marking their marriage after 10 years of public dating.

“Shin and Kim have promised to become lifelong partners, building on the deep trust they’ve developed over their long relationship,“ their agency AM Entertainment announced Thursday.

“The wedding will take place privately on Dec 20 in Seoul, attended by family, relatives and close friends,“ the statement said, adding, both will remain dedicated to acting.

Kim also uploaded a handwritten letter on his fan community Thursday, stating, “I wanted to share this news first with [my fandom], who always give me unconditional love and support despite my shortcomings.”

“Yes, I’m getting married. I’m going to build a family with the person who has been by my side for a long time, and we’re ready to walk forward together.”

Kim, who moved from modelling in 2008 to acting in 2011, has built an expansive career with K-drama hits such as Our Blues, Genie, Make a Wish and The Heirs.

Shin first entered the entertainment industry through a fashion magazine spread in 1998, and has also starred in a long lineup of popular dramas, including Our Blues alongside Kim, as well as the hit tvN rom-com, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.

This article was originally published under the headline ‘Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin to tie knot in December’ in the Korea Herald, an ANN partner of Dawn.