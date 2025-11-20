Images

Nadeen Ayoub proudly wears her Palestinian heritage on the Miss Universe stage
Miss Universe Palestine showcased her country's rich history and culture with her dress.
Images Staff
20 Nov, 2025

The Miss Universe pageant in Thailand is going ahead at full steam, with the National Costume Show being held on Wednesday. While there was no shortage of creative and over-the-top dresses on the stage, Palestine’s Nadeen Ayoub chose something closer to home.

She wore an ivory gown by Palestinian designer Naveen Elkady that “carried generations within it” with its traditional design elements and references to the country’s history. The colour of the gown represented purity while the green and gold embroidery that ran across the neckline, hem and shoulder straps represented Palestinian villages, according to the contestant.

Ayoub paired the dress with a hand-painted cape adorned with images of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre — two of the holiest sites in Islam and Christianity respectively, both located in Jerusalem — as a symbol of the harmony that exists between Palestine’s Muslims and Christians.

The cape also carried images of olive branches and a key, both powerful symbols of Palestinian resistance following the Nakba — a campaign of forced displacement of Palestinians after Israel’s victory in the first Arab-Israeli war of 1948. The branches represent Palestine’s economic resilience, where olives have been grown for centuries.

The key represents the hope held by many Palestinians for an eventual return to their motherland, with many Nakba survivors holding onto the keys of the homes they were forced out of, passing them on to subsequent generations.

The embroidery on Ayoub’s dress was traditional tatreez, a style native to Palestinian villages that became a cultural symbol during the first intifada. The colours of the borders are also a nod to Palestine’s famous olives, according to Jordanian Roya News.

Ayoub’s headpiece, which she referred to as a crown, was inspired by the traditional shatweh, a coin-adorned headdress worn by Palestinian brides. Her earrings were modelled after the star of Bethlehem, a tatreez motif originating in the ancient city.

The contestant said wearing the ensemble on the Miss Universe stage was “one of the most meaningful moments of my life”. She said this “wasn’t just a dress,” but “my heritage, my voice and my heart”.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 20, 2025 04:19pm
Palestine; Zindabaad. Pak-Palestine friendship; Paeendabaad.
John Cool Nov 20, 2025 04:51pm
You having a laugh...national costume!
Hamed Nov 20, 2025 06:14pm
Palestinians should stick to their culture and ideas. Don't copy cheap western designs.
Love For All Nov 20, 2025 09:26pm
Absolutely nothing wrong with it, we should respect all countries dresses and flags with respect and dignity.
Dr Abdul Malik Nov 21, 2025 08:09am
Bravo Nadeem Ayoub. Keep Palestine close to your blessed heart and keep your firm belief: Innana A’edoon = We shall Return.
Sacred geometry Nov 22, 2025 12:36am
@ HAMED pls ducate yourself , the dress had a Palestinian designer named Neveen Elkady & clearly carried Palestinian motifs, learn to support Palestinian & fellow muslim artisans, being unnecessarily critical is not a flex
