Drama Case No 9 cuts line on Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and the 26th Amendment from its YouTube video
Drama Case No 9 cuts line on Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and the 26th Amendment from its YouTube video

The full scene, which writer Shahzeb Khanzada shared a video of on X, was aired on TV and initially posted to YouTube.
Images Staff
Updated 20 Nov, 2025

Case No. 9, the groundbreaking Geo Entertainment drama starring Saba Qamar, Aaminah Sheikh and Faysal Quraishi, known for its stellar script, acting and sensitive portrayal of a woman’s fight for justice, is making waves because of a scene that was later cut from the uploaded version of Episode 17 of the drama on YouTube — one that referenced the 26th Amendment and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The line that was cut was said by Sheikh’s character, Beenish, who is a lawyer for Qamar’s character Seher. While Quraishi’s character is on the stand in court, he makes comments about Seher being a divorced woman, and not a virgin, implying that that has some corelation with her character. In response, Beenish delivers a moving argument, quoting from judgments given by Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shah.

While introducing Justice Shah and his judgment, she says, “Had the 26th Constitutional Amendment not been passed, blocking his way, he would have been our country’s chief justice.”

In response, the opposing lawyer quotes a poem by Mirza Ghalib about what could be and then says, “Parliament is the country’s supreme institution and it has passed the 26th Amendment.”

People who saw the episode air on Wednesday night, including members of the Images team, saw this clip, but by Thursday morning, the clip had been edited out of the uploaded video on the channel’s official YouTube.

Drama writer and journalist Shahzeb Khanzada, shared a clip of the unedited version of the scene to his X page.

For the unversed, the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which was passed by parliament early October 20, 2024, took away the Supreme Court’s suo motu powers, set the chief justice of Pakistan’s term at three years and empowered the prime minister to appoint the next CJP from among the three most senior Supreme Court judges. Before this, the chief justice was automatically the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court.

The 26th Amendment has been criticised by the PTI and legal circles as an effort to block Justice Shah, the senior-most judge, from becoming the chief justice of Pakistan.

Justice Shah resigned from the Supreme Court last week after the passage of the contentious 27th Constitutional Amendment.

Case No. 9 has been praised for its fearless portrayal of the issued faced by rape survivors in the pursuit of justice in Pakistan. Wednesday’s episode was lauded for its inclusion of Justice Malik and Justice Shah’s judgments, especially Justice Malik’s comments on a women’s previous partners having no bearing on her character or rape cases.

Comments

Tahmad Nov 20, 2025 03:27pm
It’s a very new style drama series about our justice system, very interesting to watch. Well written drama series after a long time.
HUSSEINALLY j hASHAM Nov 20, 2025 07:54pm
DRAMAS are also not spared; 26 27 and may be 28th amendments is coming
Jamal Anjum Nov 21, 2025 08:25am
Drama Case No. 9. It was bold and highly commendable to mention the amendment to the Constitution. It is indeed most unfortunate that the 'Supreme Court of Pakistan' has been made a pawn in the hands of the rulers. Light is out.
