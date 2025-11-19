Images

Here’s what we’re looking forward to at the 10th Adab Festival
Local

Here’s what we’re looking forward to at the 10th Adab Festival

The event will be held in Karachi on November 22 and 23.
Images Staff
19 Nov, 2025

The Adab Festival is back in Karachi for its 10th edition, taking place at Habitt City from November 22 to 23. The weekend gathering is sure to attract some very big names from art, literature, media and politics for a series of talks, music performances, and mushairas.

From the packed two-day programme, here are six things we thing you should check out:

Karachi Biennale: Connecting art, the city and its people

Day 1 (Nov 22) at 3pm

Karachi’s preeminent art curators will sit down for a documentary and a discussion on the city’s art scene and one of the most prominent art shows it has to offer. Noor Ahmed, the curator of the Karachi Biennale 2027, will be joined by Amin Gulgee, the curator of the Gulgee Museum, and Bushra Hussain, the Karachi Biennale Trust’s artistic director.

Heer: The woman of today. Celebrating Waris Shah’s masterpiece

Day 1 (Nov 22) at 5pm

Heer, the female protagonist of Waris Shah’s Heer Ranjha, has been a feminist icon since the tale carrying her name was first compiled in the 1700s. Punjabi scholar and poet Sarwat Mohiuddin will join singer Usama Israr Ahmed in dissecting Heer’s legend and discussing the character’s relevance in a modern context.

Book talk: Perennial College Tales by Nadya Chishty-Mujahid

Day 2 (Nov 23) at 1pm

After her first literary exploration of the Pakistani university experience, author Nadya Chishty-Mujahid returned to the fictional Saeed School of Business with Perennial College Tales. Chishty-Mujahid will join author Taha Kehar to discuss her work and the many ups and down that define student life.

Hum Gunahgar Aurtain (We sinful women): In conversation with Kishwar Naheed

Day 2 (Nov 23) at 4pm

Feminist literary icon Kishwar Naheed in discussion with educationist Huma Baqai, journalist Wusatullah Khan and Professor Uzma Farman Farooqui of the Urdu department at the University of Karachi. The panel will be moderated by writer Noorul Huda Shah and presided over by poet Zehra Nigah; singer and kathak artist Shayma Saiyid will recite Naheed’s poetry.

Mushairas

Day 1 (Nov 22) at 7:30pm and 8:30pm

The Adab Fest will have two mushairas this year — a multilingual mushaira with poets representing the many regional languages spoken in Pakistan and a second Urdu mushaira. Poets at the first event will recite verses in Siraiki, Balochi, Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Burushaski and Balti.

The second event has poets Anwar Shaoor, Peerzada Qasim, Afzal Ahmed Syed and Waheed Noor in its extensive lineup. Nigah will be leading the mushaira as sadar and Nasira Zuberi will be responsible for its nizamat.

Concerts

Day 2 (Nov 23) at 4pm and 8:50pm

Two concerts are also listed on the schedule for the second day, with singer Zara Madani and folk musician Saif Samejo performing. Madani will perform at the venue’s tree garden in an earlier slot while Samejo will deliver the concluding performance of the festival.

Comments

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 19, 2025 03:35pm
Let the event start over the upcoming weekend on November 22 & 23, 2025.
Recommend
Taj Mahal Nov 19, 2025 06:31pm
Simply great way bringing Karachi beautiful life again.
Recommend
Yasmin Nov 19, 2025 07:08pm
Good : pl share location
Recommend
Ehsan Nov 19, 2025 07:42pm
More such intellectual activities in other cities as well
Recommend
Nazia Nov 20, 2025 12:17am
Yes ok
Recommend
M usman amin Nov 20, 2025 02:43pm
السلام علیکم جیسا کہ آپ کا یہ ادبی میلا گزشتہ کئی سالوں سے مسلسل منعقد کیا جارہا اس کی لیے محترمہ امینہ سید صاحبہ کا یہ اقدام قابل تعریف ہے ہماری دعائیں آپ کے ساتھ ہیں
Recommend

Read This Next

Latest

Most Popular