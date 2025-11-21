Images

Who gets to represent Pakistan?
The discourse around Roma Riaz's representation of Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant began and ended at her weight and the colour of her skin.
21 Nov, 2025

Who gets to represent Pakistan? Well, it depends entirely on who you ask. Some people would say not all Pakistanis are ‘Pakistani enough’ to represent our country.

When the British-Pakistani Roma Riaz stepped into the spotlight at the Miss Universe competition in Thailand, social media had a lot to say. None of the discourse appeared to revolve around the fact that she is British — instead, people seemed to cared more about the colour of her skin and her weight. They claimed that she didn’t represent Pakistan.

This is about more than body shaming and colourism — it’s about who gets to represent Pakistan in front of the world. Riaz isn’t one of the fair-skinned waifish models we see on our TV screens. She looks, as she said in what we believe was a wholly unnecessary defence of herself, like one of her people.

Pakistanis seem to think the fair skin we are constantly sold as the ideal of beauty is the standard in our country, conveniently forgetting that we are brown. Pakistanis come in all shapes, sizes and, yes, colours. If we looked beyond our television screens, we’d see that the average Pakistan does not in fact have skin fair enough to rival Snow White. Though our colonial overlords left decades ago, their standards and ideals about beauty remain, and to no one’s surprise, we embody those ideals in the choices we make.

When the stars of most of our television shows are petite, fair-skinned beauties, whose foils are more often than not, duskier toned women, when fairness creams continue to be used and when words like “jamadaar” or “maasi” are used to degrade models with darker skin, is it any wonder that Pakistanis have a problem when they see a confident woman who doesn’t match those standards we’ve been fed our entire lives?

Instead of tearing her down, we should have been rooting for Riaz, cheering her on and offering thoughtful commentary or constructive criticism on what could have been improved. But in this climate, even constructive criticism would likely have been viewed by her detractors as fuel for their hate-filled fire.

Riaz represented Pakistan with grace and dignity. Did we think that sometimes her sartorial choices could have been better? Yes. But that the commentary about her representing Pakistan devolved to near-constant criticism of her looks is a sad reflection of Pakistani society. It is also indicative of the twisted ideals we have about just who can represent Pakistan — someone who fits our incredibly narrow standards for beauty, standards that most Pakistanis wouldn’t be able to meet.

Cover via Roma Riaz/Instagram

Comments

Reality Nov 21, 2025 12:33pm
The problem is ppl think that the caked up women u see on television are the ones shd be representing pak. But they in their delulu forget the real pak...
Baig Nov 21, 2025 12:43pm
Correct answer is No One.Women in Pakistan, South Asia and the World are suffering and a lot of that has got to do with the way they are objectified and sexualized.These 'pageants' are a huge reason for that.First you put up women on stage like cattle to be judged on something as fickle as "beauty" and then try to act all moral when people start judging you on that?All these contests are pathetic.
Mahmood Nov 21, 2025 01:07pm
"Some people would say not all Pakistanis are ‘Pakistani enough’ to represent our country." Those who say that, have never been to the UK. - millions of Shalwar Kameez, Burkhas and even Dhotis seen all over the country. There are millions of them all over. Why, even Tandoori Chicken, Curry, Naan Kebabs are available at every corner, more than Shawarma and Fish & Chips. Even in the movie "Mrs. Doubtfire" when asked, "do you know what language they speak in England"? The muppet quickly replied" "Pakistani"?
Tariq Awan Nov 21, 2025 01:43pm
I don't think that the comments are about race, colour or creed. It is more about how did she make through to this competition representing Pakistan when she is not meeting basic beauty standards. It is her media team which is trying to give the twist of race, colour and creed to get more attention to their client.
BASHARAT ALI Nov 21, 2025 02:16pm
No matter the verdict in Thailand, hail to Roma Riaz for stepping forward to represent Pakistan. Roma Riaz is an outstanding representative of Pakistan, as any! Thanks a million for making us proud!!!
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Nov 21, 2025 02:29pm
Anybody with the right connections and contacts.
Taj Ahmad Nov 21, 2025 03:01pm
Color of skin or weight should not be a factor in this beauty contest at all. Let’s go for it and win the title for Pakistan.
FAM Nov 21, 2025 03:21pm
Like India, which does not allow dual nationalities, why Pakistan continues to allow this? A bill to outlaw dual nationalities in the 27th amendment was taken out as it would have impacted thousands of govt employees, faithful their post retirement home country.
Rafiq Gilani Nov 21, 2025 04:30pm
Roma Riaz is elegant, graceful, bold and humble, cultured, decent, respectful, and mentally strong. All these qualities make her beautiful and highly presentable from all aspects. People are disgraceful, ill-mannered, disrespectful and coward, who judge others without any real sense of analysis, behind the online curtain. Rather than encouraging the country's talent, they are demotivating them only by criticizing. Only education and inclusivity will help us appreciate our creativity and inclusivity.
Abdullah Nov 21, 2025 05:14pm
A suffering of women started and supported by women so they continue to suffer.when will they understand its objectification and nothing to do with beauty
Amina Nov 21, 2025 05:15pm
Thank you. People need to hear this.
Norsam Nov 21, 2025 05:38pm
irrelevant comparisons
Ishrat Hyatt Nov 21, 2025 06:25pm
True - its quite disgusting to mock anyone for the color of their skin - and I am sorry to say beauty pageants are the worst kind of events to take place - all money making and nothing else.
Hamed Nov 21, 2025 07:10pm
In no way she is typical Pakistani! Rubbish.
Laila Nov 21, 2025 07:16pm
@Baig Respectfully, females in Pakistan, South Asia suffer not due to beauty pageants, which we don't even compete in or hold. They are rare. Rather it is the deep-rooted and centuries old culture of misogyny and patriarchy which treat females as burdens, baby machines, sex objects for husbands, with no identity, name, place, agency, autonomy, independence (legal, financial, social or physical) of her own. Our cultural views female rights as an insult, western, liberal and shameful. Our society still wants females veiled up, relegated to their homes and barred from public spaces including education, because we don't want girls to get knowledge, know their rights or start claiming those rights. That's why our life is cheap. For male honor, of course. How many pageants take place in Pakistan? None. So your blaming beauty pageants makes no sense in a Pakistani contest, in a country where most of us veil and are still treated as objects and second class citizens. We can keep shifting the blame to external factors and outsiders, but denial won't change the truth. Pakistani culture is responsible for the sexualization and objectification of females and for treating females as cattles being paraded in front of prospective in-laws, judged on beauty, height, weight, skin color, fertility, etc. The problem is systemic. Cultural. Its all our own doing. Not pageants, which, yes, are problematic in themselves. But then again so are our mainstream channels rubbish 24/7 dramas objectifying and oppressing females. Right in our living rooms.
Laila Nov 21, 2025 07:18pm
@Tariq Awan "Basic beauty standards"? According to whom? Beauty is subjective. There is not basic beauty standards. But there is colorism, racism and intolerance which demands a certain type. She is beautiful. Maybe just not to you. Should you not be lowering your gaze anyways?
Ehsan Nov 21, 2025 07:19pm
There are people in every country who are just there to bring others down not realizing that people like Roma Riaz cannot be stopped, hope she is an inspiration for other women of Pakistani origin so they can break their fake/ regressive societal/ cultural shackles
M. Saeed Nov 21, 2025 07:43pm
The more basic question is, do we qualify by our own definition, to be the real beauty contestants? That requires the basic qualifying criteria study, of which skin color is nowhere mentioned as requirement!
Humza Nov 21, 2025 08:43pm
No one cares whether this young woman is overweight or dark skinned or whether she looks like a typical Pakistani. We have many different looks in Pakistan from African origin Sheedis and very South Indian looking migrants from Hyderbad in India in Karachi so her colour is not an issue at all. The fact is that beauty pageants are sexist and seen as a thing of the past - this concept is gaining ground all over the world including the West where the whole fad of beauty pageants has more or less stopped. Why this British woman is taking part and representing Pakistan is the conundrum we can't understand! If she grew up in the UK she knows this.
S. A. M. Nov 21, 2025 10:41pm
You don’t send overweight girls to the beauty contests.
Naeem Nov 21, 2025 11:03pm
She is a beautiful person. Reality is that Pakistanis are dark skinned in general as other south Asians. Just take a look at our cricket team which is a more realistic representation of Pakistanis (and not cherry picked actresses). They’re mostly dark skinned.
Sacred geometry Nov 22, 2025 12:51am
& what is the beauty standards & who set them & why? Why must all women be light skinned & thin to be considered respectable & worthy? & Why is it just women who have to adhere to beauty standards set by patriarchy?
Laila Nov 22, 2025 05:24pm
Palestinians compete in beauty pageants. Pakistanis lose their minds in praising and encouraging the candidate for her beauty certain she will win. Pakistani complete in beauty pageants. Pakistanis lose their minds lamenting and decrying the sexist, objectifying and sexualising nature of beauty pageant and being against Pakistani cultural and religious values. Oh and a how a dark skinned girl can't represent Pakistani where majority apparently look like the Kalasha (6 ft tall, western fair (not desi "fair"), blue and green eyes.
