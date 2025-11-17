Images

‘Get a life bro and stop hurting people’: Sehar Khan calls out podcast host for humiliating guests
The actor urged celebrities to avoid participating in podcasts designed to corner and shame guests.
Images Staff
17 Nov, 2025

Actor Sehar Khan has had enough of so-called “content” that thrives on public shaming, especially of women, and she made that very clear in her latest Instagram story.

“Honestly, I need to get this off my chest,” she began in a story shared to her page early Monday. “These days, a lot of podcasts are becoming really disturbing. People invite guests just to insult them and ask questions that are clearly meant to embarrass or corner them.”

Khan said she recently came across a podcast in which the host confronted a woman guest with her own videos, demanding to know whether she believed what she did was “right or wrong”. “And honestly, who are these people to decide what’s right for someone else?” she wrote. “Nobody has the right to dictate how you should live your life. God gave you this life, and it’s your choice how you live it. Sure, there’s right and wrong, but that’s between you and God.”

The actor urged people to be cautious about appearing on shows where the goal seems to be humiliation rather than conversation. “These kinds of podcasts really should be avoided,” she added. “Please don’t go on shows where you know you’ll be insulted or put in uncomfortable situations. It’s really sad to see that guy inviting every guest to humiliate them. Get a life bro, and stop hurting people.”

Though Khan did not name anyone, her comments arrive at a moment when clips from Rehan Tariq’s show on 24 News with TikTok star Warda Malik have been circulating widely online. In the episode, Tariq showed Malik clips from her own social media — where she is dancing or simply enjoying herself in a pool — and repeatedly interrogates whether such content was “justified”.

The male-dominated panel continued to ask similarly derogatory questions, policing Malik’s choices and making her visibly uncomfortable as she defended herself, reiterating that she enjoyed dancing, music, and the videos she posted.

Khan’s criticism isn’t new, and it isn’t isolated. Podcast hosts such as Nadir Ali have previously sparked backlash for similarly invasive lines of questioning directed at women, turning interviews into traps rather than conversations.

The actor highlighted that such podcasts, engineered to shame guests under the guise of moral policing, are what should be condemned, not harmless videos of women living their lives on their own terms.

Nawaz Nov 17, 2025 04:28pm
100% agreed, why do these people even go to such shows. People like Rehan and bhatti etc are loser who want to thrive by insulting others
Recommend
Taj Ahmad Nov 17, 2025 05:00pm
She is simply a great and beautiful actress of Pakistan, good luck in future.
Recommend
Ehsan Nov 17, 2025 07:11pm
Are men need to learn to respect women were confident and independent mind. The only like women who are subservient.
Recommend
Shyam Nov 17, 2025 07:13pm
She's very correct. Podcasts could serve better when select people are interviewed to bring out the best of their ideas, opinions and thoughts which could motivate others. However in societies dominated by mysogynists, making derogatory questioning of women will continue. I am glad at least this one person, Sehar Khan called it out.
Recommend
Arif Altaf Nov 17, 2025 07:40pm
Stay from social media. Lot of trash is on this platform.
Recommend
Hamid Nov 17, 2025 09:56pm
Nothing wrong the Host is free to question its just a free speech. As long his tone is acceptable and he is genuinely asking in an appropriate manner it shouldn't be seen as an harassment or insult.
Recommend
Sacred geometry Nov 18, 2025 11:18pm
@ HAIMID nothing wrong? I bet you wouldnt feel the same if a group of people particularly women in a podcast shamed a man for his clothing choices & berated him for normal mundane acts like dancing at a party or enjoying in a pool, why so much misogynistic double standards?
Recommend
kashif Ajaz Nov 19, 2025 08:30am
Rehan Tariq show should be discontinued, he its derogatory.
Recommend

