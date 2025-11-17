‘Get a life bro and stop hurting people’: Sehar Khan calls out podcast host for humiliating guests

Actor Sehar Khan has had enough of so-called “content” that thrives on public shaming, especially of women, and she made that very clear in her latest Instagram story.

“Honestly, I need to get this off my chest,” she began in a story shared to her page early Monday. “These days, a lot of podcasts are becoming really disturbing. People invite guests just to insult them and ask questions that are clearly meant to embarrass or corner them.”

Khan said she recently came across a podcast in which the host confronted a woman guest with her own videos, demanding to know whether she believed what she did was “right or wrong”. “And honestly, who are these people to decide what’s right for someone else?” she wrote. “Nobody has the right to dictate how you should live your life. God gave you this life, and it’s your choice how you live it. Sure, there’s right and wrong, but that’s between you and God.”

The actor urged people to be cautious about appearing on shows where the goal seems to be humiliation rather than conversation. “These kinds of podcasts really should be avoided,” she added. “Please don’t go on shows where you know you’ll be insulted or put in uncomfortable situations. It’s really sad to see that guy inviting every guest to humiliate them. Get a life bro, and stop hurting people.”

Though Khan did not name anyone, her comments arrive at a moment when clips from Rehan Tariq’s show on 24 News with TikTok star Warda Malik have been circulating widely online. In the episode, Tariq showed Malik clips from her own social media — where she is dancing or simply enjoying herself in a pool — and repeatedly interrogates whether such content was “justified”.

The male-dominated panel continued to ask similarly derogatory questions, policing Malik’s choices and making her visibly uncomfortable as she defended herself, reiterating that she enjoyed dancing, music, and the videos she posted.

Khan’s criticism isn’t new, and it isn’t isolated. Podcast hosts such as Nadir Ali have previously sparked backlash for similarly invasive lines of questioning directed at women, turning interviews into traps rather than conversations.

The actor highlighted that such podcasts, engineered to shame guests under the guise of moral policing, are what should be condemned, not harmless videos of women living their lives on their own terms.