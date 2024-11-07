BTS’ V to release ‘White Christmas’ duet with late jazz singer Bing Crosby

Over 80 years after Bing Crosby’s beloved Christmas hit ‘White Christmas’ was released, it will be remixed and feature none other than V of the powerhouse K-pop group BTS.

According to Billboard, the 28-year-old singer will join the late legend on a remix of his 1942 track, and the duet is scheduled to drop on December 6. Released in partnership with the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records, the project is described as an “era-bridging” collaboration.

View this post on Instagram

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favourite jazz artist, Bing Crosby,” V said in a statement. “I grew up listening to his song ‘It’s Been a Long, Long Time’ countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honoured to have sung along on ‘White Christmas’ with the voice of someone I consider an idol.

“Being a huge fan of his, I sang with the utmost sincerity and admiration for him,” he said. Previously, V covered ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’, which Crosby covered in 1951.

“I hope many people enjoy it as much as I enjoyed singing it. Lastly, I wish a lovely holiday season to everyone listening to the song.”

Crosby died in 1977. His daughter, Mary Crosby said in a statement about the posthumous collaboration, “As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song. Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way.”

Crosby’s son Harry added, “We are happy that V will help share the joy of this timeless Christmas song.”

Currently, V is enlisted in the South Korean army as part of his mandatory military conscription. Band members, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin and RM are also completing the obligation all South Korean men have to fulfil. Earlier this year, Jin and j-hope finished their service. The widely beloved group is expected to reunite in 2025.