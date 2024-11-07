Mumbai police file case after Shah Rukh Khan receives threat

Mumbai police have registered a case after Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan received a threatening call, made directly to a police station in Bandra, Indian media reported.

A young person named Faizan, a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, allegedly demanded a ransom of INR 5 million. The call was made on November 5 at 1:20pm and his location was traced via an active phone number.

Following the incident, a team from the Mumbai Police was dispatched to Raipur to investigate further. According to Indian media, the caller threatened to harm Khan if the ransom wasn’t paid.

Last October, Khan received a death threat following the success of his movies Pathaan and Jawan, causing Mumbai police to increase his security to a Y+ security blanket, NDTV reported. This ensured that he was accompanied by six armed personnel around the clock, instead of his previous two armed guards.

Celebrity security is a serious concern in India. Earlier this year, two members of a notorious criminal gang were arrested by Indian police on Tuesday for firing at the home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in retaliation for the superstar’s killing of two antelopes.

The Bishnoi gang, accused of several murders and extortion rackets, hails from a wider desert-based religious sect that considers the species to be the reincarnation of their guru.

Salman, 58, has been in the crosshairs of the group since 1998 for shooting two blackbucks on a recreational hunting trip. The gang’s jailed leader Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened Khan with assassination in the past.

The gang leader has also been accused of orchestrating several murders, including the killing of popular Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.