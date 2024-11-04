American music supremo Quincy Jones dies at 91

Quincy Jones, a major influence on American music in his work with artists ranging from Count Basie to Frank Sinatra, who also reshaped pop music by collaborating with Michael Jackson, died on Sunday at the age of 91, his publicist Arnold Robinson said.

Jones breathed his last at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family said in a statement provided to The Guardian. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”