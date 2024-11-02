India’s ‘Gudda’, fashion icon Rohit Bal passes away at 63

As many celebrated Diwali, the Indian fashion world lost one of its brightest stars — Rohit Bal passed away on Friday, two weeks after returning to the spotlight following a health scare. The designer had been suffering from a heart ailment since last year.

Known for his ability to blend cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, Bal left a legacy of having shaped the Indian fashion industry for well over three decades.

His journey in fashion began in 1986 alongside his brother Rajiv, with his independent label launching just a few years later in 1990. Raised in a Kashmiri Pandit family, Bal’s designs often reflected the lush landscapes and traditions of Kashmir — a place his family was forced to leave when he was just a child.

Bal’s collections featured Kashmiri-inspired velvet, intricate embroidery, lotus motifs, and peacocks, all elegantly woven into contemporary silhouettes.

Most recently, Bal made a comeback at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, where he showcased a collection celebrating transformation and nature, featuring roses as a central motif. This final show seemed almost prophetic, capturing Bal’s ability to embrace beauty, change, and continuity.

As a designer, Bal was a storyteller, blending history and fantasy to create timeless fashion that paid homage to India’s rich cultural tapestry. His creations were donned by Bollywood elites, global celebrities, and even Ivanka Trump, who chose a Bal creation for a state dinner in India in 2020.

Bal was affectionately known as Gudda among friends and the fashion fraternity, a name that was repeatedly mentioned by stars as they shared tributes to his life and work. Bollywood and fashion personalities expressed their grief and respect on social media.

Tributes pour in for Bal

Sonam Kapoor, who frequently walked for Bal and wore his designs, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I’ve been blessed to have known you, worn you, and walked for you multiple times. I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan.”

Ananya Panday, who was Bal’s muse in his final show, also expressed her sorrow. Sharing a memorable image with Bal, she simply captioned it, “Gudda,” with a red heart and dove emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan paid her respects with throwback photos of Bal, adorned with heart emojis. Meanwhile, Aditi Rao Hydari paid him a poignant tribute: “Rest in style, Rest in beauty.”

Sidharth Malhotra added in a similar vein, “Deeply saddened by the loss. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Priyanka Chopra also shared a photo of Bal in her Instagram stories with the note, “Gone too young. Rest peacefully.”

Bal will forever be remembered as a craftsman of beauty, a storyteller of heritage, and a pioneer whose influence will inspire generations to come.