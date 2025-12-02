K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Pastrami Cheese Egg Roll

A rich, cheesy street-style roll layered with pastrami, vegetables and eggs.

Updated 03 Dec, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Pastrami Strips - 8-10 strips

-Flour mixture as required

-Oil as required

-Carrot (½ cup; julienned)

-Green onion (½ cup; chopped)

-Cabbage (1 cup; shredded)

-Eggs (3; beaten)

-BBQ sauce as required

-Cheddar cheese as required; shredded

-Ketchup as required

-Mayonnaise as required

-Green onion for garnishing; chopped

-Fried Eggs (2)

Method

1. Thaw K&N’s Pastrami Strips as per instructions on pack.

2. In a pan, heat oil and pour ½ cup of flour mixture and spread evenly on the pan.

3. Add a layer of carrot, green onion and cabbage.

4. Place K&N’s Pastrami Strips and pour beaten eggs on top.

5. Flip assembled mixture carefully and drizzle BBQ sauce on flipped side.

6. Add a layer of cheddar cheese and fold into a roll shape on a bamboo stick.

7. Transfer rolls to a serving dish, brush BBQ sauce on the rolls, drizzle ketchup and mayonnaise on top.

8. Sprinkle green onion and lastly place a fried egg on top. Pastrami Cheese Egg Roll is ready. Serve and enjoy.



Ingredients for flour mixture

-All-purpose flour (1 cup)

-Eggs (2)

-Butter (2 tbsp; melted)

-Salt (½ tsp / to taste)

-Milk (1¼ cup)

-Butter for greasing

Method

In a bowl add all-purpose flour, eggs, butter, salt, milk and mix well. Flour mixture is ready.

This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.