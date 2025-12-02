K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Pastrami Cheese Egg Roll
Ingredients
-K&N’s Pastrami Strips - 8-10 strips
-Flour mixture as required
-Oil as required
-Carrot (½ cup; julienned)
-Green onion (½ cup; chopped)
-Cabbage (1 cup; shredded)
-Eggs (3; beaten)
-BBQ sauce as required
-Cheddar cheese as required; shredded
-Ketchup as required
-Mayonnaise as required
-Green onion for garnishing; chopped
-Fried Eggs (2)
Method
1. Thaw K&N’s Pastrami Strips as per instructions on pack.
2. In a pan, heat oil and pour ½ cup of flour mixture and spread evenly on the pan.
3. Add a layer of carrot, green onion and cabbage.
4. Place K&N’s Pastrami Strips and pour beaten eggs on top.
5. Flip assembled mixture carefully and drizzle BBQ sauce on flipped side.
6. Add a layer of cheddar cheese and fold into a roll shape on a bamboo stick.
7. Transfer rolls to a serving dish, brush BBQ sauce on the rolls, drizzle ketchup and mayonnaise on top.
8. Sprinkle green onion and lastly place a fried egg on top. Pastrami Cheese Egg Roll is ready. Serve and enjoy.
Ingredients for flour mixture
-All-purpose flour (1 cup)
-Eggs (2)
-Butter (2 tbsp; melted)
-Salt (½ tsp / to taste)
-Milk (1¼ cup)
-Butter for greasing
Method
In a bowl add all-purpose flour, eggs, butter, salt, milk and mix well. Flour mixture is ready.
This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.
