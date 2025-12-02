K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Shami Kabab Lasagna

A flavour packed casserole combining soft pasta, savoury kababs and bubbling cheese.

Updated 03 Dec, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Shami Kabab (12 kabab)

-Lasagna sheets (8-10; boiled)

-Pasta sauce as required

-White sauce as required

-Mozzarella cheese as required; grated

-Onion as required; diced

-Mushroom (1 cup; chopped)

-Green bell pepper as required; diced

-Red bell pepper as required; diced

-Cheddar cheese (1 cup; grated)

-Oregano as required

Method

1. Prepare K&N’s Shami Kabab as per instructions on pack.

2. In a baking dish, spread pasta sauce, arrange 3 to 4 cooked lasagna strips in base and again spread pasta sauce.

3. Add a layer of K&N’s Shami Kabab, pour white sauce; add mozzarella cheese, onion, mushroom, green bell pepper, red bell pepper and cheddar cheese over it.

4. Repeat the layering process for second layer with 3 to 4 lasagna sheets.

5. Garnish with green bell pepper, red bell pepper and oregano.

6. Bake in preheated oven at 190°C for 10 to 12 minutes or until cheese melts and top is golden.

7. Your Shami Kabab Lasagna is ready to serve.

Ingredients for Pasta Sauce

-Olive oil (2 tbsp)

-Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped)

-Onion (½ cup; chopped)

-Tomato puree (2 cups)

-Salt to taste

-Red chilli flakes (1 tbsp)

-Italian seasoning (3 tbsp)

-Ketchup (3 tbsp)

Method

1. In a pan, heat olive oil, add garlic, onion and sauté for 3 minutes.

2. Add tomato puree, salt, red chilli flakes, Italian seasoning, ketchup and let it simmer on low flame for 20 minutes or until it gets thick and dark.

Note: Can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Ingredients for White Sauce

-Butter (2 tbsp)

-All-purpose flour (2 tbsp)

-Milk (1½ cup)

-Salt (½ tsp)

-White pepper powder (½ tsp)

-Cheddar cheese (1 cup; grated)

Method

1. In a saucepan, melt butter over low heat and stir in all-purpose flour. Cook for about two minutes.

2. Gradually pour milk, add salt, white pepper powder while stirring. Cook over low heat and stir continuously until sauce thickens.

3. Add cheddar cheese and cook until cheese melts. White sauce is ready.

