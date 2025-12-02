K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Cheesy Tikka Wontons

A crunchy bite-sized treat packed with rich, cheesy tikka filling.

02 Dec, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Tikka Toppingz ’n Filling as required

-All-purpose flour (½ cup)

-White pepper powder (½ tsp)

-Salt to taste

-Wonton sheets as required

-Water as required

-Oil for frying

Method

1. In a bowl mix flour, white pepper powder and salt. Add water as required and make a thick paste.

2. Lay a square wonton sheet on a cutting board. Place prepared Chicken Tikka filling in the middle of the sheet.

3. Apply flour paste on the sides of the sheet.

4. Fold sheet in half to form a triangle. Wet the two side corners of the triangle, gently pull them together and press firmly. The center corner should stick out slightly.

5. In a pan heat oil and deep fry wonton until light golden brown.

6. Serve Cheesy Tikka Wontons with sweet and sour sauce.

Ingredients for filling

-K&N’s Tikka Toppingz ‘n Fillingz as required

-Oil (½ tbsp)

-Butter (2 tbsp)

-Ginger garlic paste - 1 tbsp)

-Milk (¼ cup)

-Chilli sauce (2-3 tbsp)

-Salt to taste

-Paprika powder (½ tsp)

-Oregano (1 tsp)

-Mayonnaise (3 tbsp)

-Cheddar cheese (½ cup)

-Mozzarella cheese (1 cup)

Method

1. Prepare K&N’s Tikka Toppingz ‘n Fillingz as per instructions on pack. Set aside.

2. In a pan, heat oil, melt butter in a pan; add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a minute.

3. Then add milk, chilli sauce, salt, paprika powder, oregano, mayonnaise, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

4. Mix well on medium low flame until thick consistency is achieved. Remove from flame.

5. Add prepared K&N’s Tikka Toppingz ‘n Fillingz and mix until well combined. Filling is ready.

Ingredients for Pineapple Sweet and Sour Sauce

-Pineapple juice (1 cup)

-Brown sugar (½ cup)

-White vinegar (¼ cup)

-Soy sauce (2 tbsp)

-Ketchup (2 tbsp)

-Garlic powder (½ tsp)

-Salt to taste

-Cornstarch (1 tbsp)

Method

1. In a saucepan add pineapple juice, brown sugar, white vinegar, soy sauce, ketchup, garlic powder, salt and cornstarch.

2. Cook on low medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring continuously.

3. Stir in cornstarch (mixed in little water) and cook for a further 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from stove. Your sauce is ready.

