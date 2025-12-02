K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Kofta Casserole

A hearty oven-baked pasta layered with koftas, rich sauce and melted cheese.

02 Dec, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Kofta home-style (10-12 koftas)

-Pasta (1 cup; boiled)

-Pasta sauce (1 cup)

-Mozzarella cheese (2 cups; grated)

-Red bell pepper as required; for garnish

-Sweet corn as required; for garnish

-Oregano as required; for garnish

Method

1. Prepare K&N’s Kofta home-style as per instructions on pack and cut into half.

2. In a baking dish, spread a layer of pasta sauce.

3. Spread half of the pasta and spread another layer of pasta sauce.

4. Place K&N’s Kofta on top of pasta sauce and add a layer of mozzarella cheese.

5. Add remaining K&N’s Kofta home-style, sprinkle red bell pepper, sweet corn and oregano on top.

6. Bake at 180°C in a preheated oven for 20 minutes or until cheese melts. Serve hot.

Ingredients for Italian Seasoning

-Oregano (3 tbsp; dried)

-Onion powder (2 tsp)

-Garlic powder (2 tsp)

-Salt (½ tsp)

-Rosemary (3 tbsp; dried)

-Thyme (2 tbsp; dried)

-Basil (3 tbsp; dried)

Method

In a bowl, mix all the herbs together until combined and store in a sealed container.

Ingredients for pasta sauce

-Olive oil (2 tbsp)

-Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped)

-Onion (1 cup; chopped)

-Tomato puree (2 cups)

-Salt to taste

-Red chilli flakes (1 tbsp)

-Italian seasoning (3 tbsp)

-Basil leaves (2 tbsp; chopped)

Method

1. In a pan, heat olive oil, add garlic, onion and sauté for three minutes.

2. Add tomato puree, salt, red chilli flakes, Italian seasoning and basil leaves. Let simmer on low flame for one hour until thick and dark.

Note: It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

