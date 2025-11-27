K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Singaporean Style Rice Platter

Spicy K&N’s Fiery Fingers served with noodles, rice and a tangy homemade sauce, perfect for a flavour-packed meal.

Updated 28 Nov, 2025

Recipe for K&N’s Singaporean Rice Rice Platter with Fiery Chicken Fingers.

Ingredients for K&N’s Fiery Fingers (15-18 pieces)

Oil (2 tbsp) Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped) Ketchup (½ cup) Soy sauce (1 tbsp) Hot sauce (1 tbsp) Chilli garlic sauce (2 tbsp) Vinegar (1 tbsp) Black pepper powder (½ tsp) Red chilli powder (½ tsp) Salt (½ tsp / to taste) Rice as required; boiled Prepared noodles as required Prepared sauce as required Green onion as required; chopped

Method

1. Heat oil in a pan, add garlic and cook for a minute. Add ketchup and cook for another 2-3 minutes.

2. Add soy sauce, hot sauce, chilli garlic sauce and cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add vinegar, black pepper powder, red chilli powder and salt. Mix well.

4. Fry K&N’s Fiery Fingers as per instructions on pack.

5. Add K&N’s Fiery Fingers to the sauce. Coat well and set aside.

6. On a platter, spread a layer of boiled rice, dallop of prepared sauce and top with noodles and K&N’s Fiery Fingers.

7. Drizzle some more sauce and sprinkle green onion. Singaporean Rice is ready to serve.



Ingredients for Noodles

Spaghetti (350g; boiled)

Oil (¼ cup)

Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped)

Bell pepper (1 cup; julienned)

Cabbage (1 cup; julienned)

Carrot (1 cup; julienned)

Hot sauce (1 tbsp)

Soy sauce (1½ tbsp)

Black pepper powder (½ tsp)

Salt to taste

Green onion as required; chopped

Method

1. In a pan, heat oil and sauté garlic for a minute. Add bell pepper, cabbage, carrot and sauté for another 2 minutes over high flame.

2. Add hot sauce, soy sauce, spaghetti and toss well.

3. Add black pepper powder, salt and mix well. Garnish with green onion. Set aside.

Ingredients for sauce

Mayonnaise (1 cup)

Ketchup (½ cup)

Mustard paste (1 tbsp)

Black pepper powder (¼ tsp)

Salt (¼ tsp)

Vinegar (1 tbsp)

Method

Add all the ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set aside.

This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.