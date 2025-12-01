K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Baked Potato Pepperoni
Ingredients
-K&N’s Del Pepperoni Slices (18-20 Pepperoni slices)
-Potatoes (2-3)
-Salt (to taste)
-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)
-Garlic powder (1 tsp)
-White pepper powder (1 tsp)
-Olive oil (4 tbsp)
-Pizza sauce (4 tbsp)
-Oregano (1 tsp; dried)
-Mozzarella cheese (1/2 cup)
-Parmesan cheese (1/2 cup)
-Green bell pepper (1/4 cup; chopped)
-Red bell pepper (1/4 cup; chopped)
-Black olives (2 tbsp; sliced)
-Jalapeno (2 tbsp; sliced)
Method
1. Prepare K&N’s Pepperoni Slices as per instructions on pack and set aside.
2. Peel off the skin and cut potatoes in thin round slices.
3. In a bowl add potato slices, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, black pepper powder and white pepper powder; mix well.
4. Bake the potato slices in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let it cool a bit.
5. In a dish, spread some pizza sauce; add a layer of baked potatoes and K&N’s Pepperoni Slices.
6. Add another layer of pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and K&N’s Pepperoni Slices.
7. Add jalapenos, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and black olives on top.
8. Sprinkle oregano and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes.
9. Remove from oven; serve and enjoy.
This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.