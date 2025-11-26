K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Fiery Fingers Taco

A quick, flavour-packed dish where crispy Fiery Fingers meet zesty salsa and soft tortillas.

26 Nov, 2025

Ingredients



-K&N’s Fiery Fingers (20-25 pieces)



-Tortilla sheets (6-7)



-Salsa sauce (1 cup)



-Salsa (1½ cup)



-Sweet corn (1 cup)



-Sour cream (1 cup)



-Jalapeños (as required; chopped)



-Coriander (as required; chopped)



Method

1. Toast tortilla sheets from each side for a minute.

2. Fry K&N’s Fiery Fingers as per instructions on pack.

3. On half of the tortilla, spread salsa sauce, add prepared salsa, K&N’s Fiery Fingers and sweet corn. Again add a layer of prepared salsa and drizzle salsa sauce.

4. Wrap the tortilla sheets in taco shape.

5. Add sour cream, jalapeños, coriander on top of tacos and serve. Fiery Finger Tacos are ready.



Ingredients for Salsa Sauce



-Ketchup (1½ cup)



-Garlic (1 tsp; chopped)



-Honey (1½ tbsp)



-Lemon juice (2 tbsp)



-Soy sauce (2 tbsp)



-Red chilli flakes (1 tsp)



-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)



-Salt (1 tsp)



Method

1. Add all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well.



2. Set aside ½ cup of salsa sauce to use as a dipping sauce and refrigerate until needed.



Ingredients for Salsa

-Tomatoes (1 cup; chopped)

-Onion (1 cup; chopped)

-Coriander (1 cup; chopped)

-Jalapenos (½ cup; chopped)

-Green chillies (2 tbsp; chopped)

-Lemon juice (2 tbsp)

-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)

-Dried oregano (1 tbsp)

-Salt (1 tsp)

-Cumin powder (1 tsp)



Method



Add chopped tomatoes, onion, coriander, jalapeños, green chillies, lemon juice, black pepper powder, dried oregano, salt and cumin powder in a bowl. Mix well and set aside.



Ingredients for Sour Cream

-Heavy cream (1½ cup)

-Vinegar (2 tbsp)

-Salt (1 tsp)

Method

In a bowl, add heavy cream, vinegar, salt and whisk well. Sour Cream is ready. Set aside.



This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.