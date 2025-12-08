Netizens up in arms after YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s claims of mistreatment in NCCIA custody

The internet is outraged after YouTuber Saadur Rehman — better known by the moniker Ducky Bhai — posted an hour-long vlog on his YouTube channel on Sunday, alleging that he faced physical and mental abuse while in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The vlogger was arrested at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on August 16 in relation to an investigation into the promotion of illegal gambling applications. He was granted bail by the Lahore High Court on November 24 and has since been released.

In the almost hour-long video, Rehman alleged that NCCIA officers — particularly Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry — would yell expletives at him repeatedly, beat him and harass his wife, Aroob Jatoi, and elderly mother.

He also claimed officials kept asking for bribes and transferred a large sum of money from his cryptocurrency trading accounts to the personal account of the investigating officer. Both officers were arrested in October as part of a case registered by Jatoi.

Netizens were horrified to hear of the abuse, with many — fans and critics alike — sending messages of support to the YouTuber. People agreed that nobody deserved to be treated this way.

Several users wondered how badly the system treats the average citizen if this is what happens to someone like Rehman, who has a large platform and influence.

Many highlighted that this is how the system works in Pakistan — “your self respect is crushed in front of your eyes”. Others pointed out the rot in the bureaucracy.

One user mentioned just how easy it was to pressure women in Pakistani society owing to its patriarchal structure. Rehman, in his vlog, especially thanked his wife for sticking by him in tough times and “fighting men” on his behalf.

Rehman’s video has started a larger conversation about abuse of power and a system that treats people like they’re guilty until proven innocent. As the investigations into both Rehman’s association with illegal gambling applications and the misconduct he faced at the hands of the NCCIA continue, netizens are calling calling for justice and greater transparency in the system.