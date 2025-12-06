The Peaky Blinders movie will drop on Netflix in March with Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby

Don your caps, lads, the Peaky Blinders are back. Netflix released poster art for the film continuation of the award-winning series set in the gritty streets of 20th-century Birmingham.

The streaming service had announced a film was in production back in September, with a couple of pictures posted on X, seemingly with the show’s lead Cillian Murphy returning to play his iconic character, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby. The poster, released on Friday, confirms Murphy’s role and gives the film a name, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The film is set to release on Netflix on March 20 after a limited theatre run. It comes around four years after the original series ended in 2022.

While the plot remains a mystery, the streaming service announced the film would be set in 1940, and Tommy will return to his hometown after a period of self-imposed exile amidst the chaos of the Second World War.

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” said Steven Knight, who wrote both the series and the upcoming film. “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Alongside Murphy, a few other Peaky Blinders stars will be reprising their roles in the film. Sophie Rundle returns to the series as Tommy’s sister Ada Thorne, with Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy coming back as Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong, allies of the Shelby family.

Packy Lee is back as Johnny Dogs, a loyal associate of the Midlands mafiosos, and Ian Peck will return as Curly, the trusty stable hand. The film’s director, Tom Harper, is also a veteran of the series.

Speaking to Netflix, Murphy said, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

That’s not all. According to an earlier report from Deadline, there are plans for two six-part sequel series that will follow The Immortal Man. Set in the 1950s, it is unclear what role Tommy would have in the series — if any — but Murphy is confirmed to be on board as an executive producer.

Cover photo: Netflix