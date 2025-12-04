Your ultimate guide to interpreting your Spotify Wrapped

It’s that time of the year again. Everyone got their Spotify Wrapped yesterday (Wednesday) and we’re all swamped trying to get through our friends’ barrages of Instagram stories laying out their music tastes in more detail than ever before.

This year’s Wrapped had a series of new measures and stats for users, here’s a breakdown of everything included in your Spotify Wrapped this year.

Minutes listened

Spotify’s OG counter for wrapped, this records how many minutes you’ve spent listening to songs, podcasts and audiobooks on the platform. All streams are counted, whether you’re on your phone, your PC, or in private mode. If you’re listening to Spotify, it gets added to the counter.

Photo: Spotify

Top songs

Another classic feature, if you’ve listened to more than 30 different songs from January to mid-November — Spotify’s monitoring period for Wrapped — the app will tell you which five you listened to most. Streams in private mode do not count towards your top songs, so your secrets are safe.

The best part? Spotify gives you a playlist of your top 100 songs of the year. You can revisit your jams from 2025 next year with ease.

Top artists

These are the people who defined your music taste this year. Spotify will rank your top five artists based on the number of times you stream their songs; the main artist of a song gets a full credit for every stream and other artists get a supporting credit.

A new feature is the ‘artist sprint’ where you can see your favourite creators race each other month-by-month to be your top artist. The biggest, most dedicated fans also get ranked on a special leaderboard, so if you’re on one of these new boards, know you’re real one.

Spotify’s new listening age, artist sprint and listening archive feature on wrapped

Listening age

This is probably the biggest addition to Wrapped this year. Spotify is assigning users an age based on the release date of the songs they listen to. If you’re a hardcore Directioner, it will rank you as a millennial. If you enjoyed a brat girl summer, you’re somewhere in Gen-Z territory. If you’re a fan of Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hassan, Spotify definitely isn’t the first to call you an oldie.

Top genres

This one’s just self-explanatory; all songs on Spotify are sorted into genres and the app just tells you which genre shows up most in your listening history for the year.

Photo: Spotify

Top albums

This one’s a new feature and we’re surprised it took Spotify this long to come up with it. For an album to count, you need to have listened to at least 70 per cent of its songs — singles, EPs and compilations do not count. Your top albums from those that qualify are ranked by how many times you listen to their tracks.

Listening archive

Another new feature introduced this year, the listening archive brings users a collection of special days from their listening history this year. These can include the day you listened to your top artist the most, the day you repeated the most songs, or the day you listened to the most music. Each day comes with an AI-powered report on what you listened to.

What was your Spotify Wrapped like? How much time did you spend listening to music this year and what defined your taste? Let us know in the comments.

Cover photo: Spotify