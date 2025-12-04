Talha Anjum remains undefeated as Pakistan’s top artist in this year’s Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, revealing who truly dominated our headphones and heartbreak this year and Mr Most Streamed Talha Anjum has retained his crown as the Top Pakistani Artist for the second year running.

That rise isn’t happening in a vacuum — Spotify says Pakistani music consumption shot up 70 per cent this year. Not too shabby for a scene people once dismissed as “not commercial enough”.

The top 10 Pakistani artists

Joining Anjum in the Top 10 are Umair and Hasan Raheem — the latter released his second album this year — plus longtime favourites Atif Aslam and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who, as always, prove that some music is just timeless.

Meanwhile, Maanu and Bayaan — hardly newcomers at this point — continue to shape the sound of modern Pakistani music, are joined by Afusic, AliSoomroMusic and Annural Khalid in pushing the generational shift forward. The algorithm has spoken: the kids are alright.

Top 10 Pakistani songs 2025

The anthem of the year? ‘Jhol’ by Maanu and Annural Khalid is sitting pretty at the top spot. A close second is the soothing-but-heart-aching ‘Pal Pal’ by Afusic and AliSoomroMusic, the song that made them breakout stars of the year. Hasan Raheem, Umair, Talha Anjum and Rovalio showed up across the Top 5.

Top 10 Pakistani albums 2025

Bayaan’s Safar leads the Top Pakistani Albums list, but hip-hop is driving the momentum. The genre grew 35 per cent in Pakistan this year, according to Spotify. Albums that defined late-night drives and diss-track debates like My Terrible Mind by Talha Anjum x Umair, ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR by Umair and Open Letter by Talha Anjum x Umair dominated the top spots.

And while we embraced rising stars, nostalgia also hit play: Imran Khan’s Unforgettable and Kaavish’s Gunkali are still glued to Pakistani listeners’ playlists.

Wrapped gets even more… you

This year’s Wrapped also brought new features like Wrapped Party, Listening Archive and Listening Age, turning our private listening habits into public identity crises. Cute!

If you haven’t seen your personalised experience yet, it’s waiting on your Spotify homepage like a clingy situationship.