What Nomi Ansari learnt at last week’s Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha

Fashion Trust Arabia hosted its seventh annual FTA Prize last week at the spectacular National Museum of Qatar in Doha, honouring a commitment to strengthening “the future of the regional fashion industry” in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The ceremony, presided over by FTA Honorary Chair Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, along with FTA co-chairs Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and Lebanese fashion writer Tania Fares, was hosted by American songwriter Queen Latifah and actor Aiman Kaissouni. It brought together a strong community of global fashion greats to acknowledge several young winning designers. Representing Pakistan at this sparkling event was award-winning Karachi couturier, Nomi Ansari.

Ansari with actor Adrian Brody

“It was quite overwhelming to be part of such a strong coterie of fashion,” Ansari said upon his return to Pakistan. “I felt pride as well as the pressure of representing Pakistan,” he said. “The experience took me back 24 years when I was starting out, and it reinforced the significance of community building and support from one’s fraternity. The respect everyone had for the upcoming designers was touching. There was brilliance in the air and a sense of what these young winners were being nurtured with.”

“The FTA provides financial support, guidance and mentorships to emerging designers from across the MENA, while also functioning as a platform of opportunity through which talented Arab designers can grow and receive international recognition,” a press statement issued by the FTA explained. That evening, awards were given out in seven categories for Ready-to-Wear, Jewellery, Debut Talent and Fashion Technology, a recent addition. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Miuccia Prada for her “profound impact on style and culture”.

Ansari with Christian Louboutin

Other than the legendary Miuccia Prada, the guest list included Dame Anna Wintour, Gisele Bundchen, Christian Louboutin and Zuhair Murad as well as stars such as Adrien Brody, Emma Roberts, Lindsay Lohan, Juliette Binoche, Regina King, Mario Testino, Jeff Koons, Tyra Banks and many others.

“These are people we’ve followed forever and to actually be in the same space with them was surreal,” Ansari said.

With Zuhair Murad

“It was such a pleasure to be amidst pure, unadulterated fashion and people who took fashion seriously. The conversations revolved around innovation of design, creativity and the appreciation of regional craft. I invited Christian Louboutin to Karachi for textiles and craft of the region, which he was familiar with. Tyra Banks seemed to be familiar with Pakistan as well, as she asked which part of the country I was from,” he said with a smile.

With Anna Wintour, the former editor of Vogue

Fashion, he added, was hero of the evening and started with a dazzling red carpet.

Sharply dressed as always, Ansari made two sartorial statements over the weekend. His black and white printed jacket featuring an oversized red rose on one side was a nod to Palestine. Noticed and appreciated by several people at the JW Anderson party (a day prior to the gala event), Ansari shared how an Egyptian designer came up and hugged him for expressing solidarity with the cause. The sentiment was reinforced the next day when Palestinian singer-songwriter Saint Levant performed live to thunderous applause.

For the actual event, Ansari wore a white on white, self embroidered jawar cut jacket — hand embellished with Swarovski crystals — with black embossed boot-cut trousers.

What did he bring back from the FTA Awards?

“The highlight for me was appreciation for your own people and respect and camaraderie for a united fashion community. The event reaffirmed that students are the future of fashion or any industry and they need mentorship as well as appreciation and exposure to take off successfully. Second, appreciation is extremely important for creatives and it’s more effective when it comes from one’s own community.

“Third, fashion — like any other art form — needs patrons who understand the craft as well as the business. A designer’s job is to create and innovate but brands are built on logistics and systems. We have investors in Pakistan but not the kind of patrons that the art and craft of fashion needs.”