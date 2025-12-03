The Oxford Union just elected its first Palestinian president

Arwa Hanin Elrayess, a philosophy, politics and economics student, has been elected president of the Oxford Union for the Trinity term 2026, which runs from April to June, the university’s student-run newspaper Cherwell reported.

Arwa’s father, Mohamed Elrayess posted on LinkedIn celebrating her win, calling her the first Arab woman, Palestinian and Algerian to have been elected to the position. The competition was stiff, with Arwa receiving 757 votes, just 155 more than runner-up Liza Barkova.

The Oxford Union is one of the world’s premier student-run debate societies and is based out of the University of Oxford. The Union is best known for hosting high-level speakers when discussing matters of global relevance, including a recent debate on India-Pakistan ties where the Indian delegation — comprising two lawmakers and a retired four-star general — abruptly pulled out, handing the Pakistani side the win.

The president-elect ran on a platform of separating the Union’s internal politics from the debates it organised, according to The Oxford Student. She said governance issues in the current term have “overshadowed the very debates that define [the Union]”. Her opponent, Barkova, said the Union needed to repair its reputation, citing the issue of speakers pulling out of debates.

Arwa told Cherwell, “The Union is an incredibly special place, facing very difficult times. I think we need a fresh start with more transparent governance, financial responsibility, and to affirm our position as the last bastion of free speech.”

Aside from her work for the Union, she was involved in the making of the documentary Heart of a Protest, which gave an inside view into pro-Palestine demonstrations held in the UK.

Internal politics have been tense at the Oxford Union, with former presidents George Abaraonye and Moosa Harraj facing votes of no-confidence. Harraj, a Pakistani, was the second student student from the country to serve as president of the Oxford Union in under a year after Israr Khan was elected in 2024.

Pakistan remains represented in the Union’s upper echelons, with Aitchison College alumnus Shahmir Aziz serving on the Secretary’s Committee.

Cover photo: Oxford Union/YouTube