Meet Ella Wadia, Jinnah’s great-great-granddaughter, who just made her Le Bal debut in Paris

At the world’s most exclusive debutante ball — an event often described as the Met Gala for teenagers — a young woman carried a name deeply familiar to South Asia. Ella Wadia, the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, made her Le Bal des Débutantes debut this weekend in Paris.

Held annually at the opulent Shangri-La Paris hotel, once the residence of Prince Roland Bonaparte, Le Bal is where just 20 women under 21 from prominent families across the world are invited to waltz, pose, and step into an elite social spotlight. This year, among real-life princesses, billionaire heiresses, Hollywood legacies, and budding talents, Ella Wadia stood out in an embellished, strapless Elie Saab gown featuring a sleek, body-hugging silhouette.

Ella’s appearance at the ball drew immediate attention by virtue of her lineage. She descends from Jinnah through his only daughter, Dina Wadia, who married Neville Wadia of the well-known Parsi Wadia industrial family — a marriage that, as history records, strained her relationship with her father. Dina and Neville’s son, Nusli Wadia, became a key figure in Indian business as chair of the Wadia Group. Nusli has two sons, Jehangir Wadia and Ness Wadia.

Ella is the daughter of Jehangir, managing director of Bombay Dyeing, Go First, and Bombay Realty, and fashion designer Celina Wadia. She and her brother Jahangir represent the latest generation of a family whose story connects Karachi, Bombay, and now, in Ella’s case, the gilded halls of a Parisian debutante ball.

Inside the fantasy of Le Bal

Le Bal, previously the Crillon Ball, dates back to 1958 and has evolved into a deeply glamorous meeting point for society’s next “It girls.” The event unfolds over Thanksgiving weekend, with debutantes in couture gowns, often costing $50,000 to $100,000, swirling through chandelier-lit rooms, making TikToks on balconies overlooking the Eiffel Tower, and wearing jewellery valuable enough to justify the presence of armed guards.

Past participants include Margaret Qualley, Lily Collins, Lori Harvey, Ava Phillippe, and sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis.

But the ball’s mastermind, event planner Ophélie Renouard, insists that Le Bal isn’t about parading young women for marriage, as debutante balls historically have done. Instead, it’s a celebration centred on the girls themselves, their style, their friendships, and their one-night-only fairy tale. As Countess Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck put it in 2023, “Le Bal is the Met Gala for teenagers.”

This year’s roster

Ella joined a carefully selected group that included Carolina Lansing, Isabelle d’Orleans, Lady Araminta Spencer-Churchill, Jillian Chan, Eulalia de Orleans-Borbón, Almudena Dailly de Orleans, Ruby Kemper, Alice Wang, Eugenia of Hohenzollern, Bronwyn Vance, Eliza Lindroth and others. Each teen collaborated with a couture house to design a custom gown in any colour but black or white — the only firm fashion rule at the event.

As with every edition, Renouard curated a diverse mix of international debutantes, emphasising fashion sense, individuality, and academic excellence. “It’s like casting a play,” she told ELLE about selecting the 20 women.

