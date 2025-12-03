Pop star Sabrina Carpenter tells White House to stop using her music

US pop star Sabrina Carpenter on Tuesday demanded that the White House stop using her music after the Trump administration featured one of her songs on a social media video showing ICE agents apprehending people.

The video, shared by the White House on Monday, features Carpenter’s 2024 hit song ‘Juno’. It showed federal immigration enforcement officers chasing people and detaining them while bystanders recorded the activity on their cell phones.

The caption reads, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye” — in a nod to lyrics in the song — decorated with emoticons.

“This video is evil and disgusting,” Carpenter, 25, wrote on X. “Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

In response, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said: “Here’s a Short n’ Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won’t apologise for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country. Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?”

Carpenter, a Grammy Award-winning singer, joins the list of more than two dozen musicians, including Neil Young and The Rolling Stones, who have objected to President Donald Trump’s use of their music.

Trump, now in his second non-consecutive term, has an active social media presence. Members of his communications team often post short videos that feature popular songs to illustrate the president’s efforts to deliver on his campaign promises.

Monday’s video appeared to promote the aggressive campaign that the administration has pursued to crack down on illegal immigration since his second term began in January.

Critics, including Pope Leo, have taken issue with the way in which the Trump administration has sought to carry out its immigration agenda, including arrests at courthouses, on street corners of Hispanic neighbourhoods and raids of apartment buildings where those suspected of being in the US illegally live.