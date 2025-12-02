Images

‘Not an accident’: X reacts with grief and fury after 3-year-old dies in open manhole in Karachi
The incident has renewed public outrage over Karachi’s neglected infrastructure.
Images Staff
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Social media was awash with anger, disbelief and heartbreak on Monday after news broke that three-year-old Ibrahim Nabil, who fell into an open manhole near NIPA in Gulshan-i-Iqbal on Sunday night, had been found dead nearly 15 hours later.

The incident, which prompted a protest by residents over the lack of cooperation from civic agencies during the search, has renewed public outrage over Karachi’s neglected drainage system and basic infrastructure, which have repeatedly claimed lives.

‘State-engineered negligence’

Many X users framed Ibrahim’s death not as an unfortunate mishap, but as the latest example of systemic failure in the city. One post captured the sentiment bluntly: “Imagine taking your child shopping and walking out with empty arms because the street itself swallowed him… This isn’t an ‘accident’; it is state-engineered negligence. Every open manhole in Karachi is a death trap waiting for another Ibrahim.”

More users contrasted Karachi’s conditions with the rest of the world, writing that “even animals enjoy cleaner and more dignified living conditions than our citizens.”

Heartbreak over the family’s ordeal

Several posts highlighted the trauma Ibrahim’s parents endured during the rescue operation. A video circulating online showed the child’s mother crying out for help at the scene — a clip many users described as “unbearable”.

One user wrote: “The video of Ibrahim’s mother begging for her 3-year-old is gut-wrenching… his father even bought a machine to save him when no one helped. Absolutely tragic.”

Anger at the government and civic agencies

A large portion of the reaction focused on political accountability, particularly criticism of Karachi’s municipal leadership and the Sindh government. One user wrote: “The little kid dying after falling into a manhole epitomises the shameless 58 years of PPP government… if the mayor had any shame, he’d resign.”

Another post took aim at misplaced priorities: “In a city where gutters aren’t even covered, the government has started an e-challan system to make millions. Nothing that people actually need.”

Frustration also extended to the absence of authorities during the rescue effort. One user wrote: “The irony is that none from the administration or civic bodies were there. The rescue didn’t have an excavator — locals arranged one themselves. What a pity!”

‘We will move on… until the next tragedy’

Beyond anger, a sense of resignation also permeated timelines. “We will see outrage for a week or two, and then everyone will move on like nothing happened,” one user lamented, while another grimly summed up life in the city: “Karachiites are born either to die under dumpers, in robberies, blasts or open manholes. Every day is a struggle to stay alive.”

In September, three sanitation workers died by falling into a manhole while cleaning it in Karachi’s Usmanabad neighbourhood. In May, a six-year-old boy fell into an open manhole in Karachi and drowned, prompting a protest by residents and politicians, which prompted the police to register a case. In April, the body of a young girl was recovered from a drain in Liaqatabad after being reported missing.

The grief, outrage and exhaustion flooding X reflects a collective fear that, without meaningful reform, Ibrahim’s death — like the many others before him — will be mourned, debated, and then forgotten, until the next tragedy exposes the same failures all over again.

Cover photo via Fahim Siddique / White Star

Comments

wolf Dec 02, 2025 03:38pm
We all are responsible for this tragedy. Open corruption in every institute of Pakistan. Unabated population growth. Declining education standard.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Dec 02, 2025 04:42pm
No doubt, it's a great, gruesome, grisly, grim and gigantic tragedy. Wake up please wake up before it's too late.
M. Saeed Dec 02, 2025 05:03pm
I would not be surprised if it was a stolen steel cover of the manhole that caused the death of an innocent 3 years old kid of a family. Often steel manholes are stolen by the street scavengers knowing that, steel scraps are easily sold to the mini steel mills at over Rs.300 per kilogram by weight!
My Karachi Dec 02, 2025 06:24pm
This tragic incident happened almost every other day in Karachi, homeless people look to steel to sale it in the market to buy drugs. I don’t only blame Mayor office but the entire system including parents as well. It’s a wake up call for all of us.
NK Dec 02, 2025 07:42pm
The soviet war paved the way for the current existence of drug addicts in Pakistan and Manholes become lucrative source of money for their addiction. Decades have passed hundreds of children have become victims of open manholes but the municipalities made no efforts to rectify and secure manholes.
Pak Sulle Maga Dec 02, 2025 08:44pm
Request the leaders of the country to save karachi ASAP.
Ehsan Dec 02, 2025 09:19pm
Please own and respect your own land
Only stupid Dec 03, 2025 02:01am
Just awful We are hopeless
Only stupid Dec 03, 2025 10:54am
It's already too late for them..
