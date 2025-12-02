Images

The people responsible are also Karachiites, don’t they love the city, asks Bushra Ansari on Karachi’s neglect
Celebrity

The people responsible are also Karachiites, don’t they love the city, asks Bushra Ansari on Karachi’s neglect

The actor reminisced about the good old days when the city was free of 'mental pollution'.
Images Staff
02 Dec, 2025

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari is done watching Karachi fall apart, and she wants answers from the people responsible.

In a heartfelt Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the Karachi-born star — who spent much of her life in Punjab before returning to the city — voiced her frustration over its long-standing decay. From garbage piling up to broken roads and collapsing infrastructure, Ansari questioned why those in power refuse to fix a city that sustains millions and drives opportunities for people across Pakistan.

“For the past 30 to 40 years, we have been hearing that no one is paying attention to Karachi,” she said. “Sometimes MQM, sometimes Peoples Party… Why does no one think of doing something for Karachi someday?”

Ansari revisited a time when the city was a thriving, harmonious space post-Partition — home to Parsis, Hindus, Muslims and Christians. A clean, beautiful city free of what she called “mental pollution”. That Karachi has long slipped away.

The decline she’s talking about isn’t imagined. In June this year, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) ranked Karachi 170th out of 173 cities on the global Livability Index — making it the world’s fourth-worst city to live in.

The crises are endless: water shortages, crumbling roads, poor infrastructure, mismanaged traffic, rampant beggary, and failing law and order. A city dying a little more every day.

Yet, despite it all, Ansari insisted that Karachiites remain warm and welcoming.

“Yes, Karachi is broken, the roads are broken, but its people are not. The people here have always been very warm, the environment very welcoming.”

Turning her focus to the rest of Sindh, she asked why the government refuses to uplift even its own people. “Karachi is part of Sindh, and you look at the condition of interior Sindh,” she sighed. “What do I even say?”

“Their own people, Sindhis, don’t have slippers on their feet. They have nothing in their hands. They are suffering from poverty.”

Like every Karachiite, Ansari is tired of political promises that never materialise. Her plea was simple — and desperate. “Why can’t we see the change? Please do something. There should be someone who can perform this miracle. Till when? And why not? Give us answers for Karachi.”

She even suggested that the entire city file a petition to demand change, only to pause and ask the most telling question of all: file it against whom?

“The people responsible are also Karachiites. Do they not love Karachi? When will you fix it? When?”

Karachi is facing a plethora of challenges due to a poor system of waste management as well.

Once known as the City of Lights, Karachi has been systematically downgraded to the garbage dump of the country. And in the name of resilience, its people have been forced to accept what should have been unacceptable: poor infrastructure, mismanaged traffic and the pathetic law and order situation. That is the only choice they seem to have.

But through Ansari’s voice, one thing is clear — every single citizen of this city is in pain seeing its condition.

Comments

Taj Ahmad Dec 02, 2025 02:55pm
Karachi is mother of all Pakistanis from Karachi to Peshawar and Quetta to Lahore and Northern Punjab. Let’s rebuild this city together and make Karachi a vibrant city again.
Recommend
Merry Dec 02, 2025 06:43pm
Excuse me.... One question... Then why these ppl themselves not do something... If the govt is useless then do what u can do urself to bring a change for the better!!!
Recommend
Taj Ahmad Dec 02, 2025 06:50pm
Karachi is a mother of all Pakistanis, it’s time now to everyone of us to come forward and rebuild this great city again.
Recommend
M. Saeed Dec 02, 2025 06:56pm
I was born in Lahore but raised in Karachi, where my father was Posted. Then I had to move to Rawalpindi and Islamabad in1959, with the transfer of Capital. But, I continued to have dreams of Karachi for the next several years because, I remembered almost all roads including all the potholes on them. Such was the memory of my education in various schools and D,J science college that, they are still walking with me. Such is the bright memory of Karachi! But, from all the horrible news and reporting subsequent to the turmoils of MQM (Altaf), all memories of Karachi have been tarnished!
Recommend
Assad Dec 02, 2025 07:05pm
Jiyay PPP…under whose rule Karachi is touching new heights every day.
Recommend
JAMIL SOOMRO Dec 02, 2025 07:44pm
Karachi the capital of Sindh with 20 Million population whether you love it or hate it is unique for its Clifton and Hawks Bay Beaches. Has an intellectual outlook. Wonderful Restaurants Desi and Chinese Food. Voila.
Recommend
Sehban ismail Dec 02, 2025 08:25pm
Yes indeed.New Heights of anarchy, street crime and ever expanding slums not to mention open manholes and over flowing sewage.The list is not exhaustive....!Yes, the urban sprawl has a certain post apocalyptic vibe.
Recommend
Shoukat Hashim Dec 02, 2025 09:17pm
Come on Karachites, show your strength, take the broom in your hand and clean up your neighbourhoods. If Chinese can do it, if Japanese can do it, all the Pakistanis living in Karachi can show it to the world, "We can do it too".
Recommend
Mahmood Dec 02, 2025 09:40pm
@MERRY. The answer is very simple. The writer, nor the ordinary citizens are elected Mayors, CM, Governors or Administrators of the Municipality, who are paid hefty salaries, provided with many perks, benefits, including free travel, bull-proof cars, security guards 24/7. whose job is to run the city, manage its affairs, including security, traffic control, garbage collection, parks and recreation, maintenance of roads and bridges, provide adequate emergency services etc. Yet, the elected officials, do nothing but make empty useless speeches in the Assembly, stay in their air-conditioned offices and hardly ever are seen in public - much less listen to the grievances of the citizens of the city. Talk is cheap. Action speaks louder. Incidentally, have you taken the initiative to collect the garbage in your neighborhood and maintain the street you live on??
Recommend
saksci Dec 03, 2025 03:53am
People who loved Karachi were financially destroyed and kicked out of Karachi in 1972 by Bhutto and PPP. Now it is just a cash cow for the corrupt families from all over Sindh and Punjab since then sucking the blood or wealth from Karachi.
Recommend

Read This Next

Latest

Most Popular