Images

Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal are hosting a star-studded benefit concert for Palestine and Sudan in Jan
Culture

Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal are hosting a star-studded benefit concert for Palestine and Sudan in Jan

Shawn Mendes, Mustafa, Omar Apollo and a host of other artists will perform in LA on January 10 to raise money for aid efforts.
Images Staff
29 Nov, 2025

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid and actor Pedro Pascal will be hosting a benefit concert in Los Angeles on January 10 to raise funds for Palestine and Sudan.

The lineup features Alex G, Blood Orange, Clairo, Daniel Caesar, Faye Webster, Geese, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucy Dacus, Mustafa, Noname, Noor Hindi, Omar Apollo, Raphael Saadiq, Rayn Lenae, Rex Orange County, Safia Elhillo, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Tamino and 070 Shake. 

All proceeds from the concert will go to support the Sudanese American Physicians Association and the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund equally. 

The event is being organised as part of Artists for Aid, and tickets for it will be available next week.

This is not the first relief effort organised to raise funds for Palestine, but it appears to be one of the first large-scale efforts for Sudan.

In October, a Pride and Prejudice table-read starring Ambika Mod and Daisy Ridley was held to raise funds and in September, $2 million was raised through a benefit concert hosted by industry heavy-weights, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Pugh, and Richard Gere, among many others.

Though Hamas and Israel signed a truce on October 9, halting two years of devastating warfare, Amnesty International says Israel is still committing a genocide in Gaza. At least 68,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s assault that left hospitals, schools and homes devastated.

Sudan has been facing a vicious civil war since April 2023. Reported atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces — the main paramilitary militia fighting the Sudanese military — in the town of El-Fasher recently brought the world’s focus to the brutal conflict. The RSF laid siege to the town for 18 months before finally capturing it. Eyewitnesses described scenes of absolute horror — bodies lying in the streets, mass executions, rape and torture. Famine has also been confirmed in parts of the affected area. The International Criminal Court has said that the brutalities committed in El-Fasher could constitute crimes against humanity.

Comments

Help Palestine Nov 29, 2025 06:26pm
Great job for a noble cause in helping suffering people of Palestine and Sudan.
Recommend
Anonymouseee Dec 01, 2025 08:36am
Absolutely beautiful Thank you to Bella and Pedro for standing up against Israeli terror.
Recommend

Read This Next

Latest

Most Popular