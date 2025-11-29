Bella Hadid and Pedro Pascal are hosting a star-studded benefit concert for Palestine and Sudan in Jan

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid and actor Pedro Pascal will be hosting a benefit concert in Los Angeles on January 10 to raise funds for Palestine and Sudan.

The lineup features Alex G, Blood Orange, Clairo, Daniel Caesar, Faye Webster, Geese, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucy Dacus, Mustafa, Noname, Noor Hindi, Omar Apollo, Raphael Saadiq, Rayn Lenae, Rex Orange County, Safia Elhillo, Shawn Mendes, Snoh Aalegra, Tamino and 070 Shake.

All proceeds from the concert will go to support the Sudanese American Physicians Association and the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund equally.

The event is being organised as part of Artists for Aid, and tickets for it will be available next week.

This is not the first relief effort organised to raise funds for Palestine, but it appears to be one of the first large-scale efforts for Sudan.

In October, a Pride and Prejudice table-read starring Ambika Mod and Daisy Ridley was held to raise funds and in September, $2 million was raised through a benefit concert hosted by industry heavy-weights, including Benedict Cumberbatch, Nicola Coughlan, Florence Pugh, and Richard Gere, among many others.

Though Hamas and Israel signed a truce on October 9, halting two years of devastating warfare, Amnesty International says Israel is still committing a genocide in Gaza. At least 68,000 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s assault that left hospitals, schools and homes devastated.

Sudan has been facing a vicious civil war since April 2023. Reported atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces — the main paramilitary militia fighting the Sudanese military — in the town of El-Fasher recently brought the world’s focus to the brutal conflict. The RSF laid siege to the town for 18 months before finally capturing it. Eyewitnesses described scenes of absolute horror — bodies lying in the streets, mass executions, rape and torture. Famine has also been confirmed in parts of the affected area. The International Criminal Court has said that the brutalities committed in El-Fasher could constitute crimes against humanity.