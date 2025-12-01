K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Baked Potato Pepperoni

Crispy baked potato slices layered with K&N’s Del Pepperoni slices, cheeses, vegetables and pizza sauce, baked to perfection.

01 Dec, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Del Pepperoni Slices (18-20 Pepperoni slices)

-Potatoes (2-3)

-Salt (to taste)

-Black pepper powder (1 tsp)

-Garlic powder (1 tsp)

-White pepper powder (1 tsp)

-Olive oil (4 tbsp)

-Pizza sauce (4 tbsp)

-Oregano (1 tsp; dried)

-Mozzarella cheese (1/2 cup)

-Parmesan cheese (1/2 cup)

-Green bell pepper (1/4 cup; chopped)

-Red bell pepper (1/4 cup; chopped)

-Black olives (2 tbsp; sliced)

-Jalapeno (2 tbsp; sliced)

Method

1. Prepare K&N’s Pepperoni Slices as per instructions on pack and set aside.

2. Peel off the skin and cut potatoes in thin round slices.

3. In a bowl add potato slices, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, black pepper powder and white pepper powder; mix well.

4. Bake the potato slices in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let it cool a bit.

5. In a dish, spread some pizza sauce; add a layer of baked potatoes and K&N’s Pepperoni Slices.

6. Add another layer of pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and K&N’s Pepperoni Slices.

7. Add jalapenos, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and black olives on top.

8. Sprinkle oregano and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 10 to 15 minutes.

9. Remove from oven; serve and enjoy.

