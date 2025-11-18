Demon Slayer becomes first Japanese film to earn over 100bn yen globally

The latest film adaptation of the Demon Slayer manga franchise has become the first Japanese movie to gross more than 100 billion yen ($644 million) worldwide, its distributors said.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle: Part 1, about sword-swishing Tanjiro Kamado’s final showdown to slay demons and make his sister human again, is part of a planned trilogy.

Released outside Japan from August, including in North America and last Friday in China, the caper has attracted 89.17 million viewers internationally, Aniplex and Toho said on Monday.

In Japan, it remains in second place by revenues behind a previous Demon Slayer movie, a massive hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, having already overtaken Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away (2001).

Originally penned by comic book artist Koyoharu Gotouge and then animated by studio Ufotable, Demon Slayer is often lauded for setting a new standard for anime cinematography.

Dazzling visual effects permeate the latest movie featuring acrobatic, lightning-fast battles with demons at a kaleidoscopic castle with an infinite array of floors.

The original manga also sets it apart from other Japanese juggernauts like One Piece, which spans over 100 volumes compared to just 23 for Demon Slayer.

Anime is king in Japan but the popularity of animation has also exploded elsewhere. Chinese animated fantasy Ne Zha II is the highest-grossing film of 2025 and Netflix’s most-watched movie ever is the animated KPop Demon Hunters.