The Lux Style Awards will return to a physical stage this December in Karachi

Pakistan’s longest-running pop culture award show is gearing up for a proper, in-person comeback. The 24th Lux Style Awards (LSAs) are officially scheduled for December in Karachi, the brand announced this week — marking the first full-fledged ceremony in years for a platform that has weathered cancellations, virtual editions and a rapidly shifting entertainment landscape.

This year’s ceremony will “Mirror the Magic” of the LSAs’ two-decade legacy, according to a press release issued on Friday, promising fresh collaborations, a renewed vision and an event that celebrates “Pakistan’s creative spirit” for the world to see.

While the LSAs are often described as an unbroken annual tradition, the past few years have been anything but straightforward.

In 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic brought global events to a halt, the LSAs opted out entirely. Instead of a show, Unilever redirected the ceremony’s budget to the Akhuwat Foundation to support fashion industry workers affected by Covid-19 closures.

The brand later acknowledged the winners of what would have been the 19th edition, but without the glamour, fanfare or red carpet that usually define the LSAs.

Then, in 2025, the awards were disrupted again. Following heightened India–Pakistan tensions in May, winners of the 23rd Lux Style Awards were quietly announced digitally, without any formal gathering.

Perhaps in recognition of how Pakistan’s creative economy has evolved during these unpredictable years, this year, the LSAs are introducing a new award category dedicated to digital content creators — a space that has grown exponentially even as traditional entertainment formats faced delays and shutdowns.

“As an audience-driven platform, the 24th Lux Style Awards introduces a new category dedicated to content creators, acknowledging their growing impact on the creative economy and their role in shaping the future of storytelling,” said Samir Sultan, general manager – Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan.

The show also promises “infused collaborations between real and reel achievers,” a phrase that will likely translate into influencer crossovers, pop culture mash-ups and unexpected pairings on stage.

Beyond the marketing catchphrases, the real story is that the LSAs are attempting a reset. An in-person ceremony after multiple disrupted editions signals a push to re-establish the awards as a relevant one.

With Karachi set as the host city, nominations likely to be announced in the coming weeks and a broader reach promised by the organisers, expectations are high, and so is the pressure.