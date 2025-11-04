‘From my heart to yours’: Farhan Saeed is releasing his first solo album

After 21 years in music, Farhan Saeed is set to return with something deeply personal — his debut solo album, Khat, is, as he puts it, “a letter from my heart to yours”.

On Monday, the former Jal frontman announced the project with a series of beautifully crafted visuals by artist Umair Fayyaz. Each song gets its own visual, all in the form of sketches and paintings on canvas made to look like a notebook.

The album, set to release on November 14, marks Saeed’s return to the music scene under Warner Music and Silent Roar’s global distribution network.

View this post on Instagram

Featuring 10 tracks in Urdu and Punjabi, Khat is a nostalgic yet fresh ode to his audience — and four of those songs are getting full music video treatment. His announcement also featured a setlist — ‘Khat’, ‘Beparwah’, ‘Phul Ghulab Da’, ‘Manzar’, ‘Meri Maa’, ‘Ja vey mahiya’, ‘Ameer Ban Jaun’, ‘Tere Naal’, ‘Ye Kia Ho Gya’ and ‘Na Kar Majboor’.

“Music has always been something I’ve lived,” Saeed told Variety. “I’ve been fortunate that audiences have always understood and connected with how I express myself through my songs. This album is inspired by my fans and their constant love. It’s a letter — a khat — from my heart to theirs.”

After years of hit singles and TV anthems, the ‘Thori Der’ singer is taking things global — and with Warner Music on board, Khat might just be the biggest chapter of his career yet.