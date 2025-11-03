Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a harassment complaint against Stranger Things costar David Harbour

It seems the final season of Stranger Things has been overshadowed by some real-life drama unfolding far away from the Upside Down.

Reports have surfaced that Millie Bobby Brown, the show’s breakout star, allegedly filed a harassment and bullying complaint against her co-star David Harbour, the actor who’s played her on-screen father figure since the series began.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the 21-year-old lodged a formal complaint with Netflix before filming began on the fifth and final season, detailing what one source described as “pages and pages of accusations”. The report claims that Netflix conducted an internal investigation lasting several months, though its findings were never made public. The allegations are not said to involve any sexual misconduct.

Netflix has declined to comment, and both actors have not commented publicly, however, sources close to production told The Mail that Brown was accompanied by a personal representative on set during filming, which wrapped earlier this year.

The allegations come at a sensitive moment for Harbour, 50, who has been the subject of tabloid scrutiny following his split from British singer-songwriter Lily Allen, whose latest album, West End Girl, appears to chronicle a messy breakup and themes of betrayal and infidelity. Fans have spent weeks decoding lyrics that seem to paint Harbour as an unfaithful partner, one Allen allegedly calls a “sex addict” in her songs.

Brown married actor Jake Bongiovi (son of Jon Bon Jovi) last year, adopted a baby girl, and moved to Georgia, where the couple run an animal rescue centre. Her life today seems worlds away from Hawkins, Indiana.

Since 2016, audiences have invested in the heartfelt bond between Hopper and Eleven, the gruff sheriff and the super-powered child he raises as his daughter. Off camera, it seems that the relationship may have been much more strained.

Neither Netflix nor Harbour has publicly addressed whether the internal investigation affected filming or the upcoming release schedule. The streamer is gearing up to drop the final season in three parts — the first on November 26, followed by episodes on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.