Allow Asim Azhar to reintroduce himself with his first independent album, Asim Ali
The new album is set to release on Nov 24.
Images Staff
30 Oct, 2025

Singer Asim Azhar took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to announce a milestone in his career — the release of his first independent album, Asim Ali, slated to drop on November 24.

The announcement carried extra meaning — it was also Azhar’s birthday. “On my birthday, I want to introduce the world to Asim Ali,” he wrote in his caption, revealing that the album’s title is a personal nod to his real name.

The video shared alongside the announcement takes fans on an emotional journey through Azhar’s evolution as an artist. It opens with a voiceover by his mother saying, “There’s a worldly Asim Azhar, and there’s an Asim Azhar who’s close to the heart.” From there, the montage unfolds through glimpses of his early years — baby Azhar dancing to ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, footage from his first concerts, and a clip of him covering Bruno Mars and Travie McCoy’s ‘Billionaire’.

The nostalgia continues with flashes of his career highlights, including a memorable moment on the ramp of Fashion Pakistan Week alongside Hania Aamir, which appears alongside the track ‘Lost n Found’.

The video concludes poignantly with another voice note from his mother: “I can lie, but Asim Ali cannot.”

The 10-track album, Asim Ali, features the following songs: ‘Asim Ali’, ‘Khabbay Sajjay’, ‘Na Ja’, ‘Changes’, ‘Lost n Found’, ‘Sugar Rush’, ‘Jind Mahi’, ‘Pari’, ‘U Got This’ and ‘Strangers’.

The album marks Azhar’s first independent release after years of hit singles and collaborations under major labels, a move that seems to represent both creative and personal liberation. If the teaser is any indication, Asim Ali will be an intimate portrait of the man behind the artist, and a love letter to his beginnings.

