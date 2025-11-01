Ali Gul Pir wonders why his most ‘abusive, vile and aggressive’ critics seem to be supporters of a particular party

Ali Gul Pir is known for his satirical comedy sketches, making fun of just about everyone. His first viral video — ‘Vadera Ka Beta’ — poked fun at Sindhi feudal lords and since then he’s gone on to take a jab at everyone from politicians to elite customers at restaurants who don’t know the meaning of treating their staff properly and even hapless celebrities who go viral for slips of the tongue. Most people take his videos in good humour, but there are some people, he said, who definitely don’t take his jokes in their stride.

“I’ve been doing satire for more than a decade. And I make fun of all the political parties/leaders and most of them bear with me or even follow my work,” he wrote in a post on X. “But from all their supporters, the most abusive, vile and aggressive trolls have always been with [Imran Khan display pictures] or tigress in bio. Why?”

What followed was a lot of the aforementioned “abusive, vile and aggressive” trolling, so much so that the comedian followed up with a post on X with examples that ensured that we could not embed the post on our website.

While some of his detractors engaged in constructive criticism and debate, others resorted to the kind of abuse Gul Pir was talking about his in his initial tweet.

“The ‘shahoor’ speaks for itself. I will continue doing what I’ve been doing since 2012 and making a decent living from it,” he wrote. “I’ve fought fundos, FIA cases and threats; your typing don’t phase me. But trust me, you can politic without abusing others. This just hurts ur own purpose.”