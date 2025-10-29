Ben & Jerry’s co-founder says Unilever halted pro-Palestine flavour — so he’s making it himself

Ben Cohen, one half of the duo behind the famously outspoken ice-cream brand Ben & Jerry’s, says he was blocked from creating a watermelon ice-cream flavour in support of peace in Palestine, and he’s no longer waiting for permission.

In a video posted to Instagram and X on Tuesday, the 74-year-old co-founder criticised parent company Unilever for preventing the brand from launching a flavour “to stand for justice and dignity for everyone”.

“A while back, Ben & Jerry’s tried to make a flavour to call for peace in Palestine… but they weren’t allowed to,” he said, adding that the move echoed earlier disputes over halting sales in illegal Israeli settlements. “They were stopped by Unilever/Magnum.”

Cohen then revealed he’s taking matters into his own hands. Blending watermelon in a mixing bowl, he announced plans to independently create the tribute flavour — one that calls for “permanent peace in Palestine” and supports “repairing all the damage that was done there”.

He invited viewers to suggest additional ingredients and tub artwork, saying “revolutions are creative” and encouraging public involvement in the project. Cohen’s message centred on the suffering of Palestinians, particularly children, and the urgent need for long-term rights and safety. “The scale of suffering of the Palestinian people over the last two years has been unimaginable,” he said. “The ceasefire is a welcome relief, but there’s much more work to do to rebuild.”

Users offered many suggestions in the comments. One commenter suggested the name From the River to the Seedless Watermelon.

Another offered a recipe inspired by the Palestinian Knafeh.

A user had an interesting suggestion — a strawberry, pistachio, and chocolate ice cream that looked like a watermelon.

There were also many AI-generated ice cream tub designs for Cohen to take inspiration from, with names such as Freedom Fruit, Knaffiyah Twist, and From The River To The Pint.

A spokesperson for The Magnum Ice Cream Company told Middle East Eye that Ben & Jerry’s independent board members had suggested such a flavour earlier this year, but said they don’t control commercial decision-making.

“Ben & Jerry’s management has determined it is not the right time to invest in developing this product,” the spokesperson stated.

Cohen and Jerry Greenfield sold Ben & Jerry’s to Unilever in 2000, negotiating a unique structure to safeguard the brand’s social mission. But the founders have repeatedly accused Unilever of undermining that independence, most recently leading to Greenfield’s resignation in September.

The ice-cream maker has long aligned itself with progressive causes, from LGBTQ rights to climate justice. However, its stance on Palestine brought corporate tension.

In 2021, Ben & Jerry’s said it would stop selling ice cream in illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, prompting a legal clash with Unilever. Last year, the company sued its parent over what it said were repeated attempts to silence its advocacy for a ceasefire and Palestinian rights.

Cohen himself has been directly involved in activism. He was arrested in May while protesting US military aid to Israel during a Senate committee hearing.

Ben & Jerry’s was moved under Unilever’s subsidiary The Magnum Ice Cream Company, in September, as part of a planned corporate spin-off. That spin-off was expected to be completed this November, but it has since been postponed. According to Reuters, the delay followed complications around New York Stock Exchange approvals during the ongoing US government shutdown.

Despite the corporate stalemate, Cohen appears determined to press on, one tub at a time.