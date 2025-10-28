Federal ombudsperson says sexist comments by authority figures constitute workplace harassment

In a groundbreaking order, the Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment has ruled that sexist and demeaning remarks by those in positions of authority constitutes workplace harassment under Pakistani law.

The judgment, delivered by Federal Ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar, found the vice-chancellor of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (FUUAST), Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, guilty of workplace harassment for repeatedly making gender-stereotypical and demeaning remarks about female faculty members, including the statement “when females reach the age of around 35 or above, they experience hormonal issues, and their mental condition becomes unstable, causing them to create problems for others”.

The case was filed by Fazia Akhter, a lecturer in the Department of Computer Science at FUUAST, who claimed she had been facing harassment at the hands of the vice-chancellor and Dr Muhammad Sheraz, head of the Department of Computer Science. The ombudsperson found that her other complaints of harassment against Dr Shinwari and Dr Sheraz could not be substantiated, however, the accusation that Dr Shinwari made sexist comments about female lecturers was determined to be true.

The ombudsperson said such statements are “inherently sexist, derogatory, and demeaning, amounting to gender stereotyping and constituting behaviour that can create a hostile work environment”.

“Remarks such as those attributing women’s workplace behaviour to ‘hormonal changes’ constitute gender stereotyping, which undermines women’s dignity and reinforces discriminatory attitudes.”

The ombudsperson noted that “university heads bear an institutional duty to demonstrate exemplary gender sensitivity, as their words and actions shape the culture of the academic community”.

The order quoted the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and said “ignorance of gender stereotypes cannot absolve duty bearers of responsibility”.

“The conduct of the vice chancellor, consisting of repeated remarks linking women’s professional performance to hormonal changes, constitutes gender-based stereotyping and reflects sexually demeaning behaviour within the meaning of Section 2(h)(i), and also amounts to gender discrimination as defined under Section 2(h)(ii) of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010,” said the ombudsperson.

A penalty of censure has been imposed on the vice chancellor under Section 4(4)(i)(a) of the Act, with directions to the university syndicate to monitor his conduct and ensure that “such incidents are not repeated in future”. The ombudsperson has also ordered the university to take concrete steps towards changing its institutional culture, including the formation of a standing inquiry committee, display of the statutory code of conduct across campuses, and regular awareness and sensitisation workshops for staff and students.

“Ignorance of gender stereotyping cannot be excused for heads of institutions who are expected to lead by example,” read the order.