Don’t believe everything you read online — Abida Parveen is ‘perfectly healthy’

Singing legend Abida Parveen’s team has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about her health, calling them “baseless” and “blown out of proportion”.

Taking to the stories on her official Instagram account, her team shared a statement to set the record straight, assuring fans that the Sufi Queen is in good health. “Hello, everybody! We have posted about it before, but it seems like it needs to be reiterated. Abida Ji is perfectly healthy and well, Alhamdulillah,” the statement read.

The post criticised the spread of unverified news, especially by some “well-known media outlets” that reported on the matter without confirmation. “The rumours spreading on social media lately have blown out of proportion, and well-known media outlets have been reporting on news without confirmation and absolutely no substantial proof,” it said.

Expressing gratitude to her fans for their concern, the team urged people to share news responsibly.

“We greatly appreciate your concern, but please verify the information you receive on social media, instead of peddling it forward with no authentication,” the statement added.

Parveen’s team also requested that all media outlets take down any unverified posts related to her health.

“We formally request all media outlets to take down all of the unverified posts in relation to Abida Ji’s health. We apologise for the concern and disarray this may have caused to her fans. Keep her in your prayers. Thank you.”

Rumours about Parveen’s ill health began circulating over the weekend. Some outlets even claimed she was suffering from cancer and that a hospital refused to treat her free of charge. The claims prompted concern among her admirers, but hopefully, her team’s statement will put those speculations to rest.