K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Thunder Fillet with Sweet Chilli Rice

A fusion of crispy Thunder Fillet and sweet chilli rice, this K&N’s recipe brings bold flavour to your dinner table.

Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Ingredients and Method

-K&N’s Thunder Fillet (5 fillets)

-Sautéed vegetables (as required)

-Sweet chilli rice (2 cups)

-Sesame seeds (for garnishing)

1. Fry K&N’s Thunder Fillet as per instructions on pack and cut into strips.

2. Dish out sweet chilli rice, top it with sautéed vegetables and place strips of K&N’s Thunder Fillet on top.

3. Drizzle sweet chilli sauce and garnish with sesame seeds. Thunder Fillet with Sweet Chilli Rice is ready to serve.

Sautéed Vegetables Ingredients and Method

-Oil (2 tbsp)

-Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped)

-Yellow bell pepper (1 cup; julienned)

-Red bell pepper (1 cup; julienned)

-Green bell pepper (1 cup; julienned)

-Spring onion (¼ cup; chopped)

-Black pepper (1 tsp; crushed)

-Salt (1 tsp to taste)

1. In a saucepan, heat oil and sauté garlic for 30 seconds.

2. Add yellow, red and green bell pepper and cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Add spring onion, black pepper, salt and cook for a minute. Mix it well and set aside.

Sweet Chilli Rice Ingredients and Method

-Oil (2 tbsp)

-Rice (2 cups; boiled)

-Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped)

-Onions (1 cup; chopped)

-Soy sauce (2 tbsp)

-Brown sugar (1½ tbsp)

-Tomato ketchup (3 tbsp)

-Vinegar (1 tbsp)

-Red chilli powder (1 tsp)

-Black pepper - 1 tsp; crushed)

-Salt (1 tsp to taste)

-Water (½ cup)

-Spring onions (2 tbsp; chopped)

1. In a saucepan, heat oil and sauté garlic for 30 seconds.

2. Add onion and cook until translucent.

3. Add soy sauce, brown sugar, tomato ketchup and cook until sugar dissolves.

4. Add vinegar, red chilli powder, black pepper, salt and cook for a minute.

5. Pour water gradually and simmer for 1-2 minutes until slightly thick. Reserve half of the sauce for garnishing.

6. Add rice and spring onions in the remaining sauce. Toss well over high flame for a minute. Sweet Chilli Rice is ready, set aside.

This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.