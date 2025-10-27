Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are officially a couple

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop sensation Katy Perry have made their relationship official. At least that’s what fans saw in Paris where they were celebrating the singer’s birthday on Saturday, reported TMZ.

The pair was seen stepping out of the city’s Crazy Horse theatre, hands interlocked, with Perry in an eye catching red dress and Trudeau dressed in an all black ensemble.

Rumours of a romance between the two have been circulating ever since they were seen strolling together on the streets of Montreal in July. At the time, the singer had just seperated from her then-fiancé Orlando Bloom and the former PM had been divorced for two years, People Magazine reported.

They were spotted together a second time while partying on a yacht off the coast of California in September. A source told People that the two “have an easy connection,” that “she finds him attractive” and “he’s been very respectful”.

Perry is in Paris as part of her Lifetimes tour to promote her latest album, 143. The singer has made various stops across the United States, Canada and Australia for the tour, including a sold-out show in Montreal where Trudeau was in the audience.