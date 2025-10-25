Veteran Indian actor Satish Shah, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passes away at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74. Widely celebrated for his iconic role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Shah succumbed to kidney failure, according to Cine and TV Artistes Association official Ashoke Pandit.

Pandit shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It is with deep sorrow that I inform you that our dear friend and a remarkable actor, Satish Shah, passed away a few hours ago due to kidney failure. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital, where he breathed his last. A tremendous loss to the industry. Om Shanti.”

Shah’s versatile performances in television and films earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences, and his passing marks a significant loss for Indian entertainment.

Shah’s versatile acting and impeccable comic timing made him a cherished figure in Indian television and cinema. His portrayal of the witty and humorous Indravadan Sarabhai endeared him to millions of fans, cementing his legacy as one of the most beloved character actors in the industry.

Shah was best known for his performances in comedy classics such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi (1984), Main Hoon Na (2004), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), i(2006) and Om Shanti Om (2007).

In 2008, he co-judged Comedy Circus alongside Archana Puran Singh and in 2015, he was appointed as a member of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) society.

A Kutchi Gujarati from Mandvi, Shah pursued his education at Xavier’s College before joining the Film and Television Institute of India. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, directed by Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha, where he portrayed 55 different characters across 55 episodes. He also played the character of Prakash in the television serial Filmy Chakkar on Zee TV in 1995, appearing in 50 episodes.

This story was originally published on The Statesman, an ANN partner of Dawn