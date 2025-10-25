Saba Qamar reminds us that ‘it’s okay not to be okay’ this Mental Health Awareness Month

October is World Mental Health Awareness Month — and Saba Qamar just used her voice to make sure we’re all listening.

Taking to Instagram, the actor and UNICEF Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights shared a moving message about the importance of talking about mental health — especially when it comes to children. In a short video, she urged everyone to listen more, care deeply, and start normalising conversations that are too often brushed aside.

“We don’t talk about mental health enough,” she said. “And when we do, it’s often whispered, as something to hide, but it’s not. Mental health is just as important as physical health.”

View this post on Instagram

In her message, Saba spoke candidly about her own journey. She revealed there were days that felt “heavy” and times she didn’t know who to turn to — but healing came from reaching out, talking about her feelings, and embracing small, grounding routines.

“For me, praying, journaling, reading, exercising, painting, and even listening to music — these are habits that keep me calm,” she shared.

Her message was also a gentle call to parents, teachers, and mentors to pay attention to children’s emotional worlds.

“Sometimes, just listening to a child or validating their feelings can make the biggest difference,” she said.

Saba’s partnership with UNICEF Pakistan continues to spotlight child mental health — an issue that’s still surrounded by stigma in many communities. With her latest message, she’s using her platform to remind everyone that healing starts with empathy and connection.

“Let’s keep talking, let’s keep listening, and let’s keep reminding each other — it’s okay not to be okay.”