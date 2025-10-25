Netflix is taking us back to Hollywood Arts High for a second Victorious spinoff

Ask any kid who grew up in the 2010s and they’ll recount fond memories of watching Nickelodeon teen sitcoms like Drake & Josh, iCarly and Victorious. Those kids better bring out the popcorn, because Netflix is taking us back to Hollywood Arts High School for a Victorious spinoff.

On Friday, Netflix announced the new show, Hollywood High, was officially in production, with filming currently underway in Vancouver. The series is expected to release sometime next year, initially on Netflix and later on Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The streaming platform has commissioned 26 episodes so far.

Named after the franchise’s iconic school setting, the show follows Trina Vega (Daniella Monet), Tori Vega’s older sister from the original series, as an aspiring artist who just can’t catch a break. Trina returns to her alma mater as a substitute teacher, setting the stage for a show packed with scholastic shenanigans.

Monet, who also serves as executive producer, will be joined by a cast of young stars including Nickelodeon veterans Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang and Peyton Jackson. Erika Swayze and Martin Kamm will also be on the show and Yvette Nicole Brown — from Netflix’s popular sitcom Community — will be appearing as a guest star.

Jake Farrow, who has credits on several classic Nickelodeon sitcoms, including Victorious and Samantha Martin, who worked on more recent shows Henry Danger and Danger Force, will join Monet as executive producers in addition to their roles as the show’s writers.

Absent from the team is Dan Schneider, the creative behind many of the network’s iconic teen shows, who parted ways with Nickelodeon in 2018 amid allegations of misconduct and creating a toxic work environment, Variety reported.

Hollywood High is the second series based on Victorious after the show ended its four-season run in 2013. The first spinoff, Sam & Cat, starred Arianna Grande reprising her role as Cat Valentine and Jennette McCurdy as Sam Puckett from iCarly. The show aired for just one season.

Hopes are high among Gen-Z viewers looking for a hit of nostalgia with the new series. While we wait just a little bit more for this spinoff, the first three seasons of Victorious are available to stream on Netflix.