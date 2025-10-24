‘He praised even my bad songs’: Bilal Maqsood lauds father Anwar Maqsood for always supporting him as a kid

Bilal Maqsood, acclaimed member of pop sensation Strings, shared a happy memory from his childhood while judging auditions for the upcoming season of Pakistan Idol. He said his father — literary heavyweight Anwar Maqsood — would always appreciate his creative endeavours as a kid, even when they weren’t up to the mark.

The musician said his father would praise his songs and drawings even if they were bad. “When guests came over, he’d tell them to ‘listen to Bilal’s song’ and I’d be sitting at the keyboard, 8-9 years of age and singing [for them],” he added.

Bilal said this birthed a sense of confidence in him that later led to a successful career in music. He said any discouragement from parents could be detrimental to a child’s spirit. “If parents start rejecting you at an early age, saying ‘no, don’t do this, you’re doing it wrong,’ that’s the end.”

The musician was responding to 28-year-old contestant Sadat Samoo, who said his own father’s support for his singing was the reason he hoped to compete in Pakistan Idol. Samoo said he had similar childhood experiences of being made to sing in front of guests.

Bilal has a history of using his platform for the betterment of children, particularly in promoting healthy attitudes and practices in their upbringing.

Most recently, the musician has worked on a children’s television show, Pakkay Dost, which released its third season in September. The show was initially aired in Urdu to make it accessible to a wider audience and later added sign language interpretation and Sindhi dubbing to increase inclusivity further.

In a culture where creativity is considered secondary — or even tertiary — in favour of more bookish pursuits and some art forms like music are downright looked down upon, Bilal raises an excellent point on how children need to be allowed to grow into their own selves, free from parental pressure.