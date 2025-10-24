Ducky Bhai’s wife Aroob Jatoi’s bail extended by Lahore court

A sessions court in Lahore extended the interim pre-arrest bail of Aroob Jatoi, the wife of YouTuber Saadur Rehman — known popularly as Ducky Bhai — on Thursday in a case of promoting gambling apps on social media.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Dr Sajida Chaudhry heard the petition as Jatoi appeared before the court on expiry of her bail period. The judge extended her bail till November 6 and directed the police to submit a report showing progress in the investigation.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency had registered a case against Rehman, his wife and others. The agency said that the suspects were allegedly members of an international gambling racket and had been promoting gambling applications on social media for huge sums of money.

YouTuber Rehman is still in jail on judicial remand after his post-arrest bail petitions were dismissed by a judicial magistrate and a sessions court.

