Bill Gates just made his Indian TV debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Here’s a crossover no one saw coming, not Marvel, not Bollywood, not even Ekta Kapoor herself. Bill Gates has made his Indian TV debut in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and we’re still trying to process it.

In a new promo that dropped this week, the billionaire philanthropist appears on a video call with none other than Tulsi Virani, the eternal matriarch played by Smriti Irani. The clip opens with Gates greeting her (and, by extension, millions of nostalgic viewers).

Tulsi, in her signature serene tone, beams back, “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedh America se seedh mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabhri se inteezaar kar rahe hai (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you).”

To which Gates simply replies, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.” And just like that, the man who gave the world Windows has now entered the most dramatic parivaar (family) on Indian television.

The promo’s caption suggests that this isn’t just a random cameo but a collaboration with a message.

“Iss baar Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai, sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker, Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth.”

Roughly translated, the post hints at a partnership focused on health and maternal-child wellbeing, a cause that aligns perfectly with the Gates Foundation’s long-standing initiatives across South Asia.

It’s hard to tell whether this cameo will lead to more appearances, but Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi just achieved what no Silicon Valley summit ever could; getting Bill Gates to speak in Hindi.