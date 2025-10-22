Celebrities rally behind Fawad Khan amid criticism over Pakistan Idol judging role

Fawad Khan’s presence on the judging panel of Pakistan Idol season 2 alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash has become a point of contention due to a younger demographic unfamiliar with his work as the lead singer in one of the most popular bands of the 2000s, and now, remarks from former playback singer Humaira Arshad.

Speaking during an interview on Suno TV’s Suno Tou Sahi, Arshad weighed in on the criticism online about Khan, arguing that individuals without formal musical training should not be evaluating aspiring singers.

“Judging musical talent requires years of training and deep understanding of vocals and technique,” Arshad said. She suggested that celebrities who know they lack this expertise should decline such roles, and warned that show organisers often prioritise star power and sponsor influence over authenticity. “If a contestant were to ask them to demonstrate a classical taan, they simply wouldn’t be able to do it. How can someone who cannot sing evaluate those who can?” she added.

Khan’s colleagues, however, were quick to point out that he began his artistic journey in Entity Paradigm (EP) before rising to international fame as an actor. Actor Durefishan Saleem reshared a video by influencer Bilal Hassan, who suggested that criticism of Khan reflects a national tendency to feel threatened by globally celebrated Pakistanis, from Malala Yousafzai to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Saleem added, “Healthy critique is part of the business, but being overly critical of your own people isn’t progress; it’s disgrace.”

Actor Nameer Khan also spoke up, urging the nation to celebrate achievements rather than pull people down. “Fawad Khan is a star, and he owes no one an explanation,” he wrote on social media.

Singer and actor Haroon Shahid joined the chorus on X, calling the debate “stupid” and highlighting Khan’s musical credentials. “The fact that she doesn’t know about Fawad and Bilal Bhai as musicians is the really alarming thing in all of this. This season of the Idol is doing well, and we’ll see all these people craving for attention. I love the panel. All bases covered,” he tweeted.

Arshad’s comments, while critical of a global franchise, come across as rather harsh and dismissive, especially given Khan’s proven musical background with Entity Paradigm. By focusing on the supposed lack of qualifications rather than acknowledging the diverse expertise a panel can bring, her remarks read less like constructive criticism and more like sour grapes.

A more measured approach could have been to highlight the value of trained musicians on judging panels while still recognising that experience in performance, stage presence, and industry insight — qualities Khan possesses — also bring credibility and perspective. In essence, she could have turned her critique into a thoughtful discussion rather than a blunt dismissal.

As Pakistan Idol continues to air, perhaps we need to focus on the value of diverse perspectives and remind each other that Khan’s dual career as a musician and actor brings a unique lens to judging emerging talent.