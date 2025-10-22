Huda Beauty to sponsor Palestine’s first-ever Miss Universe contestant, Nadeen Ayoub

Huda Beauty, the global cosmetics empire founded by Iraqi-American mogul Huda Kattan, has officially partnered with Nadeen Ayoub, the first-ever Miss Universe Palestine, and the collaboration is making waves for all the right reasons.

The announcement came via Huda Beauty’s Instagram post, captioned, “We’re so proud to support the first-EVER Miss Palestine @nadeen.m.ayoub to compete in Miss Universe. This moment is so much bigger than pageantry. It’s about strength, pride, and representation.”

View this post on Instagram

At 27, Ayoub isn’t your conventional pageant queen. A wellness advocate and sustainability champion, she’s gearing up to represent Palestine at the 74th Miss Universe pageant this November in Bangkok, competing against over 130 contestants from around the world.

What makes this partnership stand out is that it’s rooted in shared values rather than surface-level glitz. Ayoub’s work through her organisations, Olive Green Academy and the Sayidat Falasteen Foundation, focuses on sustainability, education, and women’s empowerment, causes that align perfectly with Huda Beauty’s ethos of authenticity and fearless self-expression.

On that note, the partnership feels especially significant given Kattan’s history of speaking up for Palestine. As she told Vogue Arabia in September, “Once you learn about Gaza, once you learn about Palestine, you can never un-see it.”

She admitted that early on, a lot of people tried to intimidate her — “I began speaking out… almost immediately, I started receiving horrible online messages, and people were telling me that I was going to lose everything, that it was such a shame since I had just started my business, and it really intimidated me. It felt like it was all hate and threats. It honestly worked for a while. I remember being deeply affected by it and depressed for weeks. I would sit in my living room crying, trying to find ways to spread the word.”

Still, she resisted the urge to be silenced. “Back then, people could see what you liked online, so I would like things related to Palestine just for people to see what I was liking. And after that, each time I spoke up, my voice got stronger and louder. I’m grateful I was able to see the truth when I did, and I will never be silent.”

In August, Ayoub had said she wanted to be a voice for the Palestinian people. “As Palestine endures heartbreak, especially in Gaza, I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering — we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us.”

Together, Kattan and Nadeen Ayoub are showing us what true beauty looks like — fearless, compassionate, powerful, and purpose-driven.