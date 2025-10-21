K&N’s SmartCooking Recipes: Kafta Kabab Crust Pizza

A cheesy, flavour-packed fusion of succulent kababs, creamy cheese and classic pizza toppings baked to perfection.

21 Oct, 2025

Ingredients

-K&N’s Kafta Kabab (10-12 kababs)

-Pizza dough (as required)

-Pizza sauce (¼ cup)

-Cream cheese mixture (as required)

-Mushroom (as required; sliced)

-Mozzarella cheese (½ cup; shredded)

-Sweet corn (as required)

-Green bell pepper (for garnish; sliced)

-Red bell pepper (for garnish; sliced)

-Olives (for garnish; sliced)

-Oregano (1 tsp)

-Red chilli flakes (1 tsp)

-Butter mixture (as required)

Cream Cheese mixture ingredients

-Cream cheese (1 cup)

-Mozzarella cheese (1 cup; shredded)

-Parmesan cheese (½ cup; grated)

-Red chilli flakes (1 tsp)

-Garlic (1 tbsp; chopped)

-Coriander (1 tbsp; chopped)

Butter mixture ingredients

-Butter (¼ cup; melted)

-Coriander (1 tbsp; chopped)

Method

1. Prepare K&N’s Kafta Kabab as per instructions on pack.

2. Divide the prepared dough into two portions; roll one half into a flat circle and cut long strips. Wrap K&N’s Kafta Kabab in each strip.

3. Roll the other half of pizza dough into a flat circle with a rolling pin.

4. Grease a skillet pan and place disk of dough on base. Place wrapped K&N’s Kafta Kabab in a ring around the skillet and spread pizza sauce.

5. Scoop cream cheese mixture in the center of skillet.

6. Add some mushroom, mozzarella cheese, sweet corn, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, olives and again top it with mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle oregano and red chilli flakes on top.

7. Brush kabab rolls with the butter mixture. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15 to 18 minutes.

8. Your Kabab Crust Pizza is ready to serve.

Cream Cheese Mixture

1. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, red chilli flakes, garlic, coriander and set aside.

Butter Mixture

1. Add butter and coriander in a bowl and mix well.

Pizza dough ingredients

-All-purpose flour (2 cups)

-Yeast (1 tbsp)

-Sugar (1 tbsp)

-Salt (½ tbsp)

-Egg (1)

-Milk (½ cup)

-Oil (3 tbsp)

-Water (as required)

Method

1. In a bowl, add all-purpose flour, yeast, sugar, salt, egg, milk and oil.

2. Gradually add water, mix well and knead until dough becomes smooth.

3. Brush oil then leave it for 15 minutes to rise.

This content is produced in paid partnership with K&N’s.